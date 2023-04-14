Today's tarot card horoscope has depth and surprises for each zodiac sign. Read more about Saturday's tarot horoscope for April 15, 2023, for your Sun, Moon and Rising sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Hope is never in vain, Aries. You have to say your prayers, tell the universe what you want, and then release all expectations to a Higher Power.

The thing you are praying for will manifest in its own time. Do the work of your dreams, and watch hope become a reality.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Don't judge others. Everyone has a backstory of some type. You may not understand why a person does things the way that they do; however, understanding the uniqueness of each human being is a trait to emulate during moments when you feel resentful toward the action taken by others.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Try to trust again, Gemini. It's difficult to give someone's trust back after you feel you've lost faith in them.

Your guard went up out of a strong reaction, but your love can help you to bring it back down. You can choose what you want to do and control your feelings.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

The door is closed. You didn't expect things to end so abruptly, but when a person suddenly stops replying back to your text messages and sending your calls to voice mail, it's a sign that they have cut out of your life — perhaps for good. It's OK to cry and to feel sad.

The pain will last a little while, but soon a new friend will take their place, and you'll understand why this situation did not work out. It's a stepping stone to something better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

There's a brilliant day ahead of you. You have so many options and opportunities to explore.

You might not know where to start. The universe is opening doors, removing negative energy and giving you the support you need to succeed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You're overthinking things. You have a lot going on right now, causing unnecessary worry.

Try not to lose too much sleep overnight over a problem you didn't cause and cannot change. Things have a strange way of working themselves out in due time. All you need to do right now is be patient.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Straighten your crown. Some days will challenge you and make you feel like you are losing it.

Today can push you to your limits, but as soon as you feel like you can no longer call the shots, detach and ask yourself why. See if you really need to have control over the situation. If not, go with the flow and see what will happen next.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

It's hard to resist temptation when craving an experience you have not had in a long time. But you've been doing so well on your commitment and promise to yourself. Do you really want to take a risk and lose your momentum?

Try to do something else to work past this moment of weakness. Sweet victory is approaching, and you'll be stronger than ever.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

You can always spot a liar a mile away. It's hard to fool you, Sagittarius. You see through a person when they put up a false front. For now, you have to bite your tongue to wait and see what else they will do.

The hypocrisy is what bothers you the most. Today don't show your hand. See how far it goes; then, you can confront it with facts — and text receipts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are patient, Capricorn, almost too patient right now. You're going through quite a bit, even bending over backward to accommodate a person.

But you may not like doing so, so you need to be honest. Come clean with your feelings to see how they react, and then take it from there.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have so many wonderful traits and talents, so you're hard to replace. You may feel like someone doesn't appreciate you, and maybe they aren't acting as they should.

But their behavior is not a reflection of your value. Believe in yourself and feel confident. You're amazing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Good luck is here, Pisces. It's all around you. You need to do the work of luck, but today you decide if you're going to manifest the things you want or if you will let the world pass you by as you wait for someone else to give you what you desire.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.