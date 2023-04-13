Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For April 14, 2023

The Moon enters Aquarius this Friday, April 14, 2023, and we are ready for the weekend. The Moon will leave workhorse Capricorn to enter friendly and business-minded Aquarius making Saturday the perfect start to a weekend filled with social interaction, business meetings via the internet, and a date with someone new for singles looking for love without too many strings attached.

Read on to find out what's in store for every zodiac sign's daily horoscope this Saturday and what today's astrology forecast predicts for all Sun, Moon and Rising signs!

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, April 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Make room for socializing with good friends. Today's beautiful relationship between the Moon and Venus promises positive interaction with people in your social circle. However, Aries, this influences your networking sector, too. So, mingle as you make a good impression on someone important.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You can get a lot of work done today, Taurus, if you buckle down and focus. Today's efforts can bring money your way earned with hard work and effort. The next two days are perfect for making progress on important deals and contracts, leaving everyone satisfied and happy.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Grab your yoga mat, Gemini; today's made for meditation, relaxation, enjoyment and doing things that relax your body, mind, and spirit. If you have time to enjoy a bike ride in nature or a walk along the beach, lakefront or riverside, try to squeeze one in. Fresh air will do you good and help you think clearly and focus.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Friends make the work light. Today's chores can be double nice when you can enjoy time with a friend. If you have a few things to do that can be done with a best friend, invite them to go along. Sweeten the deal by offering to buy lunch!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today's made for love, friendship and things that bring you and others closer together. If you have a project where you'd like to collab with another person, talk about it. If you are in a relationship but still in the pre-commitment stage, you may suddenly want to discuss being exclusive to see if your significant other is on the same page. This week could be when you decide to become an official couple.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Focus on your health and put a few systems in place to give you more control over your food choices, body and exercise. It's difficult to stick to a plan when you have to work many hours and not have time for prep—however, today. You might find the secret sauce to your schedule to help make things run more smoothly.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You are romantically focused today. The energy is in the air to boost your sweet side. You might be the first to buy your boyfriend flowers or decide to have dinner at home by candlelight with a good friend. You may decide to let your hair down to see where things go with a person you're interested in and want to know a bit better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Are you thinking about relocating? If you've been contemplating buying a new house or moving to a different city, the next few days are perfect for checking out the status of real estate and what is involved. If you have not been to a location you're interested in, consider emailing the Chamber of Commerce to get a brochure or schedule a tour.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today you can give just enough distance between you and a touchy subject so you're not triggered when it comes up. You might be able to avoid taking things personally on a sensitive topic. In fact, today, you may see just how far you've come and how amazing you are. It is to see signs of true healing in your life.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be careful with spending online today. Today's Moon is positive with Venus, so you may buy many things online or check out sales on various sites you love. But be careful with your credit card information. Think twice before saving a card online for easier login and push purchases later. Change passwords and be a bit extra cautious.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today a tense situation at home involving your family may show signs of resolution and forgiveness. You were too close to the subject to avoid arguing with family, but today, you see things in a new light and can exercise compassion and grace.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There's some heavy energy today for your sign, but don't waste the day thinking of everything you could or should have done. Today, you must step away from the past and consider the moment. Your future may not be what you thought it would be, but it is exactly what you're here to do.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.