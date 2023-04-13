3 Zodiac Signs Have The 'Luckiest' Love Horoscopes On April 14, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have the luckiest love horoscopes on Saturday, April 14, 2023. April 14 has a nice ring, wouldn't you agree? Not quite the dastardly '15th' that we've all come to associate with paying taxes, and yet, still a pretty enough date to think of as something promising...a loving date, a kind date, and maybe even one that brings us (a corny play on words coming...) a romantic date. Could it be? Yes, it could. April 14, 2023, is a lucky day for those hoping to fall in love.

Today brings us Venus square Saturn, which works for zodiac signs in mysterious ways. While we may want to fall in love during this transit, we adhere to our standards. This means that we are on the lookout for the right person and that because we have our standards already in mind, we aren't going to fall for the old tricks; we're smarter now, and that also means that we attract what we want, rather than just 'what's out there.' Today, we bring to us what we believe is the best; we attract the finest...we are magnetic to that which we believe is 'top of the line.'

That's the Saturn touch, which works on our sense of inhibition. While that may not sound too romantic, it's exactly what prohibits us from letting in someone who is absolutely wrong for us. Today is the day we make the right decisions in love and romance.

Today, April 14, 2023, is the day we fall in love with the person who meets our criteria...and that can't be a bad thing. It's OK to have boundaries and rules, and for zodiac signs, this gets put into motion on this day, during Venus square Saturn.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Venus square Saturn will put you in the right state of mind to create the right kind of love. You may be looking for love; this could be the 'final' touch to a life that is otherwise very fulfilling 'as is.'

You're basically a happy person, and during the Aries Sun season, you feel even stronger about your convictions and beliefs. You've come to hold on to the idea of self-love; you won't be disrespected, which means you need to attract the right person to yourself.

You aren't here to waste your time anymore; you have your list of specifications for who you wish to have in your life as a love interest, and if they don't meet the criteria, then they are not a candidate. Fortunately, today brings you a clear vision of the person who IS right for you. Stay strong and smart, Aries!

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You feel as if you'll get into anything that even vaguely resembles a love affair; that has to be, for lack of a better word: right. It has to fit in the parameters of what you envision for yourself, and luckily, you've designed that structure very well.

This means that you know what you want and will not accept anything less than what you want. It might seem idealistic, but you aren't asking for a super-human; you don't want to invite someone who will eventually turn on you or betray you.

During Venus square Saturn, you are very honest with yourself, and you know it's a long shot, but you also believe that finding your true love is possible. On April 14, 2023, during the transit of Venus square Saturn, you will find that person and give them a shot; you're not here to waste time, so when you see the chance, you take it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This almost overwhelming sense of self-confidence compels you to go after the person you want in your life today. You now believe in yourself to such a degree that you feel that only you can steer you in the right direction toward love and romance.

During the transit of Venus square Saturn, you will be undeterred when it comes to love; you know who you want, and it's not just blind attraction — this person has shown you in words and actions that they are the right one for you.

They have also presented themselves to you as a potential partner; no hidden corners and surprises are lurking in the shadows. This person has laid their soul bare for you, and on this day, April 14, 2023, you will reach out for them, as you will recognize that they are, indeed, the one for you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.