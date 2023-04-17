The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On April 18, 2023, During Moon Sextile Venus

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on April 18, 2023, during the Moon sextile Venus transit. There are days when we feel more loving than not, and if we feel a little more romantically inclined on Tuesday, Moon sextile Venus is a good astrological reason for it. It's hard to 'look away' when the Moon and Venus shine upon us. All those good vibes ... who can say no?

Moon sextile Venus is a celestial transit that can and will enhance feelings of love, harmony and beauty. Venus is the planet of love and relationships, while the Moon is associated with emotions and intuition.

So, which three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love on April 18, 2023?

For three zodiac signs, like Taurus, Virgo and Pisces, the call to love is impossible to resist. And we may see this zodiac sign joined by Virgo and Taurus.

Tuesday, if we are already in a relationship, we are all for it, depending on our connections. And, if we are starting out in a romance or merely looking for one, our chances of finding goodness in our situation are probable and well supported by the transit of Moon sextile Venus.

Today is for enjoying the day, in love, in life and in happiness. Most of us will not find a problem with today's transit at all. And some of us, namely the zodiac signs mentioned here today, will find bliss in love.

Three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

On April 18, during the transit of Moon sextile Venus, you may be more receptive to the beauty and harmony around you. You may act as though you are completely in touch with your emotions and, thus, more open to expressing your feelings to others — especially to that person you love and adore.

Today could become a very lucky day for you regarding how you express yourself with this person. This can be a great time to deepen your bond by spending quality time together, sharing your feelings or simply enjoying each other's company.

You've always found your partner's company to be the best you can keep, and you'll want to be very close to them today, in proximity. They make you happy and give you a feeling of security and safety, which can't be beaten.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

If you are single, Virgo, this transit can be a good time to meet new people and potentially start a new romantic relationship. You may feel more confident and attractive; others may be drawn to your warmth, kindness and beauty. You really enjoy days like today, April 18, because you don't always feel this confident, especially about your looks.

However, you have zero problems with your appearance today, and the confidence you'll be showing the world may even be considered flaunting. Why not? Why should you hold back, especially when you want to impress someone who needs to see you in your best light? You may even giggle over your behavior today as you enjoy being flirtatious and upbeat. Good for you. Enjoy the love, the adoration and the positive attention, Virgo.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

On April 18, you will experience the transit of Moon and Venus as an enhancement of something you already feel: a deep and profound love for your partner with whom you are in an established relationship. It's possible to grow with someone you know inside and out, and while most couples go through many phases of relationship life, you feel as though today starts something new and positive ... and this is something you've needed.

You have paid the price for this kind of peace and happiness, and during Moon and Venus, you won't feel anything less than, well ... bliss. It all feels so delectable and acceptable, and as far as your mind and heart go: you're all in. Go for it, Pisces; you deserve only the very best.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.