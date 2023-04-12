Thursday's Tarot Card Horoscope For April 13, 2023

Thursday's April 13, 2023, daily tarot horoscope provides insight and a prediction for each zodiac signs in astrology. Read on to explore what's predicted for your sign during the middle of Aries season.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Aries, remember who you are. You have a lot of options available to you. Just because you're used to something does not mean you are limited in what you can do next. You have to believe in yourself. You have reinvented yourself repeatedly, and you can do it in the future if you want to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

What you see online is not always reality. Don't let jealousy get the best of you because you see an ex looking happy now that you've broken up. Tell yourself, 'that's just a photo. Their emotions can be masked so easily in one click.' Besides, you have healing to do. Enjoy your life without feeling guilty or upset about what someone in your past is doing.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands, reversed

You feel stuck, which is completely normal when starting a new journey in your career or life. You have to trust your gut when you feel uncertain.

Find someone who can help you, like a mentor, or a person who works in that particular field. With a little support and advice, you'll find your way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

When you're in the thick of hard work, you may doubt if all the effort and hours you put in are worth it. You might even wonder if you'll ever be out of the 'student mode' and become a master at your craft. This is an essential part of your journey, so stick to it even though it feels irrelevant. You'll see how important it is to 'pay your dues' later.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You're confused. Do you go with the person you love or pick someone who seems completely into you? It's really hard to know who to date seriously.

The bottom line is if things aren't flowing smoothly, maybe neither is right for you. Consider your heart's desires carefully.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

Congratulations. You aren't easily persuaded to do things that feel wrong to you. You've come too far in your personal growth to let yourself down. Today's a wonderful day to celebrate your victory.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups, reversed

You're done crying sad tears over what you did not get to do in the past. You see why things had to go the way that they did. You're ready to accept the past and its failures because it has led you to the present successes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Money may not come easily but believe in your ability to find a solution that works for you. You can get out of debt in no time through hard work, careful planning and consistent effort.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Today you may be going back and forth over a tough decision. Weigh your pros and cons to make the right choice based on facts. Trust logic over emotions is the advice of this tarot card.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Wands, reversed

You're a bit over your head today. It's difficult to manage too many things at the same time. Rather than throw your hands up in and proclaim defeat, delegate. Ask for help.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

People can be complicated, but now everyone will be on the same page. Your teammates have worked out their personality challenges. It's finally time to work and move things in a more positive, productive direction.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician, reversed

You are at a place where a few things can't be done with your resources or skills alone. Hire someone to help you do the job you need to be done because it's their area of expertise.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.