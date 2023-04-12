3 Zodiac Signs Heal Emotional Wounds On April 13, 2023, During Moon Square Jupiter

Three zodiac signs heal emotional wounds on April 13, 2023, during the Moon square Jupiter. This Thursday, Cancer, Leo, and Aquarius get closure in the form of an apology from someone whose done serious harm.

Apologies can play an important role in the closure process, as they can help to heal emotional wounds and pave the way for forgiveness and understanding. Moon square Jupiter can create an environment for closure by encouraging a broader and more optimistic perspective.

An apology may be too late or right on time; it may feel like nothing or heal our hearts. But someone 'out there' will reach out to these three zodiac signs to deliver an overdue apology this Thursday.

Three zodiac signs heal emotional wounds on April 13, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Because of someone's mistake, you've become someone who trusts very little and holds that person accountable for your distrust. You feel as though you were burned by someone — a friend or a romantic partner. You want to claim no responsibility in this as you have firmly decided that it's all their fault and that you are completely innocent, a true victim who didn't deserve to be treated so unfairly.

You may be right or wrong, but during the April 13 transit of moon square Jupiter, that person will take it upon themselves to ask for your forgiveness. They will apologize and take responsibility for their actions, as they will let you know they had no intention of ever hurting you. They will not wait for you to own up to your actions, as that will be on you. You will feel a lot freer thanks to them stepping up and apologizing.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You may not even be waiting for the apology you'll be getting today, but there is apparently someone out there who feels the burning need to say something to you. There is a friend of yours, someone from your past and the way the two of you last parted don't seem to sit well with this person. You may have forgiven them a long time ago, as it may not have been a big deal to you, but during Moon square Jupiter, this person will want to clear the air, as it IS on their mind.

They want to live without the burden of thinking they hurt you, so they will reach out to you on this day, April 13, 2023, and share their contrite feelings with you. It may mean very little to you, but you will be happy to know that at least this person feels better about whatever happened now.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You once had a friend, and that relationship blew into smithereens. You were both selfish and unruly, and being that you were both incredibly defensive and self-serving, you decided that they were the bad ones, and they decided that you were the bad one. Time has passed, however, and you don't have anything to do with each other anymore, yet, that old friend of yours has something to say to you, and it's an apology.

They don't care if you accept or reciprocate it; they will get it off their chest. They feel the time is right for an apology. On April 13, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, they will find you through social media and politely and respectfully apologize to you. No questions asked. With this information, you can do whatever you want; however, this chapter is finally over.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.