Daily Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs April 13, 2023

Starting Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn brings intense energy to all zodiac signs as it squares the Sun and Jupiter in Aries. We feel its impact in the area of career the most; for some zodiac signs, it's time to make big changes.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Roll up your sleeves, Aries, and don't be afraid of a little bit of chaos. Today's hardships open the door to something new and amazing is about to happen in your career.

You've learned everything you need to, and now it's time to pursue a new journey. When one door closes, another one opens, Aries; this is your time to fly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Hard truths are not easy to digest, Taurus. Today the universe tests your convictions forcing you to test what you truly believe.

You may not like being forced to perform under pressure, but your ability to hold on to your core values — and put them into action — helps you prove yourself to others positively.

Ending a toxic situation will be lucky, and living in your truth is the first step in a new direction.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you are either all in or you are not. You're standing at a crossroads, Gemini, and you must make important decisions about who (and what) you align yourself with. You have straddled the fence in an area of your life, and it has caused you to appear more duplicitous than usual.

Today, you'll have to take a firm stand to show which side you truly are on. It's not easy to demonstrate loyalty when you may isolate someone you care about, but honesty is needed. Use tact.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your relationship has been hit hard on all fronts, Cancer. Working together as a team is one way to show you are there for the people you love.

Expect there to be some disagreements, a bit of gossip and perhaps the need to push back on culture and tradition. However, your efforts aren't in vain. The more you push to be heard and understood, the stronger and more favorable your impact will be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Does hard work pay? You may be asking yourself that question, Leo. The Sun and Jupiter bring some extra luck into your life, so keep pushing forward despite how tired you feel. Visualize yourself being successful.

See yourself achieving your goals and having everything you've been dreaming of. Waiting can be tough, leaving you worried it will take too long to see the results. But keep up the hard work. With time, effort and faith, you'll get to where you want to go.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes you don't feel so romantic or creative, Virgo, and it's something you ought to admit to yourself. Some days it's not so easy to be nurturing or loving. You might feel like you have nothing left to offer a friend or lover who wants to be there with you.

As Jupiter and the Sun separate this week, your energy will be restored to its normal levels. Today may feel crucial for love, but for now, focus on your emotional needs first.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Families have their share of problems, too, and you are a catalyst for change. Today you may feel you're at odds with everyone you love and who loves you in return.

Parents, grandparents, and relatives you respect, and trust may not feel supportive of your personal wants and desires. You may be giving them a bit more power than they truly deserve. At the end of the day, it's you who gets to decide your future. Their happiness will need to come second to your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you will be playing offense. Communication is so important; in fact, today's conversations are critical. When speaking to authority figures, don't take what they say at face value.

Today your intuition and gut instinct is crucial to planning ahead and knowing what is expected of you. You may not receive all the information you need today, but more could be coming. Don't worry, but remain proactive.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pinch pennies, Sagittarius. It's always a good idea to save. The Last Quarter Moon in Capricorn is a call to tighten your purse strings so that you can be creative later regarding how you spend your income and how to make it stretch.

Even if you feel secure in your financial outlook right now, a bit of frugality is smart. You can invest what you save later, but what you earn, hold on tight and spend judiciously.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

'Me first' is a motto to adhere to today. You want to take proactive steps to protect yourself. Today a few buttons may be pushed by people you work with and have seniority over you.

They may not realize how hurtful their comments are to their self-esteem and feel uneasy about broaching the subject; today's communication, however difficult it may be, is a necessary part of your growth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You have to end say goodbye to people when the relationship becomes toxic. You might not like ending a long-term friendship, but you've seen this coming for a long time.

You may not have to do much, Aquarius. An argument or strong disagreement may create a rift strong enough to break off a friendship that was already on the outs.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Branch out, Pisces. It's best to network and sometimes to network outside your sphere of influence. Today you may feel you are not ready to socialize or pursue more opportunities within your work circle. However, today's energy brings you a bit of positive cash flow. You won't make new friends at home; go out and have fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.