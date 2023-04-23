April 24 - 30, 2023 Relationships Grow Closer For These 4 Zodiac Signs

Relationships grow closer for four zodiac signs in astrology the week of April 24 - 30, 2023. Relationships are not supposed to be easy all the time. You are meant to be challenged, to wonder if things will ever get better or if you are even still aligned. You are supposed to touch each other’s wounds in the places it hurts the most. This is not to create more pain, but so that you each can bring healing to one another.

As Mars continues its journey through Cancer, emotional connection becomes a high priority. Feeling emotionally safe and secure, both within yourself and your relationship comes with identifying the kind of love you want to build. It is a dance between receiving and fear at times as you allow yourself to show up for the very process you want to be in, despite the inner voice begging you to listen that being alone is easier. You do not want to be alone, but you also do not want to be together for the sake of having someone.

You want a partnership that encourages you at your worst and holds you in celebration at your best. This week, a glimmer of hope trickles in that reminds you why working together to get through the darkness is what relationships are all about.

Four zodiac signs whose relationships improve April 23 – April 29, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Healing always arrives in moments you do not expect it. It arrives under the letting down of walls, of speaking hard truths, and in moments where you are open to receive one another. Just because you are excited to prepare for a brand-new chapter in your life that holds more fulfillment for you, does not mean you need to toss everything you've built. In order to figure out what should come with you, allowing you to receive the love that is around you, you need to focus on what makes your life valuable. You should focus on what solves that puzzle of your dream life and who will be by your side in the process.

What you are moving through right now is wholly yours. While there may have been challenges or strains on your relationship as you began this process, it seems now your fears or hurt prevent you from seeing that your relationship can support you in this new phase of your life. It is not easy to heal what has divided you from love. There are challenges to not just negotiating together, but also your pride or even hurt.

Relationships are about looking at everything together. It is not you versus your partner. It is not you and your growth versus what has felt like your partner and their judgment. Instead, it is about both of you together versus whatever arises in life. Remember, you are both supposed to be on the same side; this can be challenging but also brings a sense of comfort.

The First Quarter Moon in Leo will help you understand deeply why it has felt hard to give during this time. It is also why it’s felt like you want to hold onto your beliefs and wounds instead of surrendering to the love that you know is around you. This week, as Mars continues its journey through Cancer, it is important to remember not all your thoughts are real, yet that does not mean they are not serving a purpose for you. There is a space here to bring more healing, to allow yourself to receive the love you have been wanting, and to make a choice to see what is truly real.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

To transform a relationship into something that aligns with your self-worth and needs is not a one-step process. It is not something that can be done quickly or even comes with ease. It can be done, but it must begin with you. While not all relationships are meant to make this transformation, many can, especially if it is rooted in your personal growth and that of your partner. You have been moving through an awakening of your worth. When you realize what you deserve in love and life, then everything around you starts to shift.

At first, your partner can become triggered because the same old rules no longer apply. It feels like you are asking for more, even more than they feel they can give you. Fissures of uncertainty start to grow within your connection. But this is what it means to love someone long-term. This is what it means to have forever love as it is not just a place you reach once, but something you continually take steps to achieve. It is something that occurs because both people choose to keep working and growing to achieve it.

This week you will face the obstacles that have been preventing your relationship not just from improving, but from healing as well, so you both can become better. The First Quarter Moon in Leo helps you understand deeply what is at play while Mars in Cancer and Mercury retrograde in Taurus together foster a deeper communication regarding the happiness and love you both are seeking.

When you know what the obstacle is, whether it is something within yourself, your partner or even an external factor, you can then start to bring light to it. You can know how to communicate it, and most of all, you will know where to direct your love, so that love is once again all you see.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The more honest you are about what authentically matters to you, the more you can manifest it in the healthiest way possible. There is no denying the growth you have been moving through which has allowed you to create the life and relationship you have. However, there is a part of you that’s still scared. You are scared of the past repeating and scared of giving so much of your heart away and never getting it back.

You are also scared of who you will be if your life changes and you start to share control with your partner, actually giving yourself all you have ever wanted. It’s okay to be scared. It's okay to have past triggers come up even amid such great happiness. That’s the proof of how far you’ve come, not a reminder of where you still are.

You deserve to go all in and throw out that rulebook of safety you’ve been living within. Let yourself step into that fully committed relationship and life you know you want. When you grow as much as you have in recent years, there is no fear that things can ever be the same, because you aren’t the same. You aren’t who you are because you have gained control back over every facet of your life.

It’s not your freedom that rules your life, but instead the spaces of being able to continuously rise to the challenges that true healing represents. This week there are some fruitful aspects between Mercury Sun in Uranus and Taurus with Mars in Cancer which will help you find the emotional strength and resources to step into change, healing, and action within your relationship. To no longer allow fear to control your relationship or the walls that might still exist is sometimes the most loving thing you can do.

4. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and at the end of this phase that you have been moving through. It is often the hardest to believe things will get better when you are right in the middle of things coming together. You cannot see what is beyond this moment, and so it is easy to become lost in how things are instead of what they will become. Part of seeing there is a light ahead, not so far off, is being able to reflect on how far you have come.

Mercury is retrograde in Taurus helping you to reflect and understand how things have already shifted within yourself and your relationship, so you can have a better understanding of this space you are in now.

Sun in Uranus is also in Taurus which is merging action and even unexpected changes and moments. The glimmer of hope comes in as Mars in Cancer reminds you of your emotional safety within yourself. Whenever it is the darkest, it is human tendency to want to escape it as quickly as possible. Yet, when you can feel safe within yourself and your truth, then you can allow yourself to move through any relationship challenges by trusting that the light will return and this week it finally does.

It has not been easy to reach this place within your romantic life but is one you needed to go through as much as your partner. You needed to understand more of what was fueling your wounds and how you can sometimes seek the thrill of the rollercoaster than the steady walk through life together. Now you have what is awaiting you in the light, and it will make it all worth it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.