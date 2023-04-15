These 5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest The Week Of April 17 - 23, 2023

Five Chinese zodiac signs ar luckiest the week of April 17 - 23, 2023. Is this week going to be lucky for you? It will be for the following five Chinese zodiac signs. But don't worry, even if your zodiac sign is not among them. Here's a message for the rest of you.

If you are a singer, don't let other people tell you whether you are good. There are fabulously popular singers with scratchy low voices and others who sing like a nightingale. Most people are not very good judges of what's good and what's not, especially in subjective areas like creative talent.

As for your career, go slow and steady. The benefits far outweigh the lure of going too fast and falling flat on your face. Trust your gut.

Now, let's focus on the 5 Chinese zodiac signs who are the luckiest this week of April 17 - 23, 2023.

Five Chinese zodiac signs luckiest the week of April 17 - 23, 2023:

Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Lucky in Career

This week is going to be very lucky for your career. This includes those of you who are in vocational universities or studying for a Master's degree. Keep your eyes on the prize as you move forward and go steady. You will win no matter what.

Make sure to keep your hopes and dreams close to your heart. A lot of headaches can be avoided by making sure jealous people do not find out about your plans too early. Also, try to wear gold this week to enhance your luck even more, such as a golden watch or a cap with gold lettering.

Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Lucky in Love

Have faith and believe that the universe is watching out for you. Often, the right life partner is not the one you fall head-over-heels in love with but the one who sticks around through thick and thin. Whirlwind romances are often heightened sexual attraction and nothing more. Make sure to put yourself out there in little bits. You will be fine. A relaxing bath with pink Himalayan salt and rose petals will do your soul a lot of good.

Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Lucky in Destiny

Extraordinary goals are not accomplished overnight, although they do show results week after week. Trust your ambitions and abilities. You are destined for big things because you show up every day and put in the work. In time, the results will speak for themselves. You can do this!

As an extra exercise, cut out 3 rectangular pieces of paper and write 3 wishes for this week. Fold them and carry them with you for the next 8 days. Open the papers afterward and see how many have come true.

Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Lucky in Love

Little gifts usually convey feelings better than written words or spoken exaggerations. You don't have to spend big if you can't afford to do so. Even sharing food with someone you love can have a lasting impression on them, or remembering them while you are grocery shopping and bringing back their favorite snack can make a person feel loved and treasured.

Your natural charm helps you a lot. But don't rely on it for too long. Charm is surface level; actions create a lasting impression. The color gold and green are lucky for you this week. As well as sesame seeds and rice balls.

Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Lucky in Career

Little steps can conquer a mountain. Watering a plant every day gives you a strong tree. These are not metaphors; it's real life. We often brush off old adages because they sound lame or clichéd, but that's the equivalent of forgetting tried and tested methods in favor of novel gimmicks. You are wiser than you think. Take small steps.

Additionally, wear a red sash around your waist this week to heighten your warrior energy. Even better if you wear it under your clothes to keep negative energies away.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.