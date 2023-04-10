Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Tuesday, April 11, 2023

What this day means for your zodiac sign.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Apr 10, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023, love horoscopes bring an extra dose of love and harmony thanks to Venus entering Gemini. Here's what is in store for your zodiac sign!
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, April 11, 2023:
Aries
A hard boundary is needed. When you are ready to move forward in a new relationship, you must close the door on old ways. You are ready to consider what things have to change to build the relationship you've always wanted. Certain things, people, and choices cannot go with you into the future, and that's OK.
Taurus
A friendship may be coming to a sweet close. Your lives are headed in different directions. The greatest support you can show to a friend is to be there for them when they need you and know when to back off a little bit when they no longer do. This is growth.
Gemini
A situation at work can complicate your personal life. You may be too close to comfort with a coworker and need to create a little bit of space. Keep personal matters to yourself, and try not to bring your home life to the office, no matter how close you feel you are to people you work with each day.
Cancer
When your heart is broken, it's not easy to keep faith in the condition of your relationship. You may feel a bit disillusioned about what love is supposed to be vs. what you have right now. It will take time to get through some sadness and feel like love is an emotion you can trust.
Leo
Your past is not a secret, but you may not want to share it with a new person. There are things you experienced when they were not around, but you don't have to catch them up with your history. 'What matters is who you are now and what you show them each day as they get to know you.
Virgo
You are ready for deeper love. With Saturn in your sector of commitments, you're at a place where you're looking for someone who wants to love you and only you. Someone you perceive has a wandering eye or is still talking to others won't make the cut for you. You'll move on without thinking twice.
Libra
The responsibilities of today are a heavy burden to bear, and you may find t hard to detach from work when you get home. Try to develop a relationship with your partner instead of working all week long. You may need to sacrifice gains due to limited time; you'll regret being there for someone who needs you the most.
Scorpio
The muse does not always come when we want it to. Today can be tough in the creative aspect of your work. You may experience writer's block or a lack of ideas for a project, but don't be discouraged. It comes back to you, as promised.
Sagittarius
Today is perfect for meeting the parents and getting to know your partner's family and relatives. If you have waited to introduce each other to the extended 'the fam,' this decision has been good for you, but now its time to move your connection a little forward so you can get to know others better.
Capricorn
Today a timely and serious conversation can come up to explore where things are headed. You may not want to continue dating someone uncertain about their future or what they want in a relationship. You may find out that there are lots of new views when it comes to committed relationships, and now you have to think about which one is best for you.
Aquarius
Money is a serious topic when it comes to love and romance. Today have a conversation with your significant other about their money style. Get to know their saving habits and mindset when it comes to spending on little everyday items, but also what is worthwhile putting on credit.
Pisces
It's important to take yourself seriously today. You will be asked a few important questions, and even if your relationship tends to e more casual, be ready to give a thorough and professional overview. Show your expertise.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.