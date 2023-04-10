3 Zodiac Signs Want To Breakup On April 11, 2023, During Venus Trine Pluto

On April 11, 2023, three zodiac signs breakup during Venus trine Pluto and its 'takeover' mentality. While we can use some of this 'negative' energy to work things out in love or help ourselves understand certain darker sides of ourselves and our partner's personality, the main brunt of today's energy will revolve around anger and ego.

Today anger may feel like it's come out of nowhere for Taurus, Scorpio and Capricorn. Tempers will rise, flare up, and take these three zodiac signs to new limits of misunderstanding and frustration. We will resist help or advice on this day, April 11, 2023, and should we decide, out of nowhere, that we need to break up or suddenly end a relationship that wasn't that bad to begin with, we can look to Venus trine Pluto for the reason why we're taking it so far.

The three zodiac signs breakup during Venus trine Pluto on April 11, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

While planets like Pluto are associated with transformation and change, this energy can lead to self-destructive tendencies, Taurus. In your case, you will single-handedly destroy the romance you've worked so hard to maintain. It's as if you want to inject negativity into a pretty positive situation simply because you want to see something bad happen.

You may not even have a good reason for wanting to end this relationship, and it may come down to the idea that you're not happy with happiness. In the long run, you really wish to be happy, but your lack of trust is so stimulated by Venus trine Pluto that you will go out of your way to find what's bad and destroy something beautiful as you search for it.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Venus trine Pluto is at the heart of the powerful attraction you feel towards someone in your life, but as you've noticed, your affection has started to border on obsession and possessiveness. And while this intense energy can make it difficult to let go and move on from a relationship, it can also make you jump to rash conclusions about what's really going on.

You will seek out what is wrong with the person you are so obsessed with so that you can find a proper excuse to either have a terrible fight with them or leave them. In fact, under this spell of negativity, you may break up unilaterally without giving them a chance to speak their mind on the topic. You are the ultimate ringleader of the circus today, and you will break up with your partner to cause more drama.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today puts you in a rare mood; while you are ordinarily pretty generous when it comes to your partner — and we are talking about finances, here — today is the day you decide that you are the breadwinner and that should you wish to withhold the cold cash, then so be it. Your money, your way.

You are financially abusive today, and while you do not like this trait in yourself, you may not be able to stop yourself, as Venus trine Pluto pushes you into this kind of bad behavior. You may feel this is your only option, the only way to control or manipulate your partner into doing things your way. When you find they aren't that malleable, you may take it further and end the relationship altogether.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.