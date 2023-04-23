April 24, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Incredibly Healing' For 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 24, 2023, three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes because they understand how boundaries work and healing starts to take place. If you're a Pisces, Cancer, or Aries, you learn that it is safe to accept, help and support from friends and family but only if it's helpful and not harmful to your overall growth. This Monday, it's these three zodiac signs who feel relief in an overwhelmed heart.

Today three zodiac signs get a chance to see how perspective changes everything.

Three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on April 24, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

When you are learning to set boundaries, you first try to stay away from negative energy, especially if you feel it's harmful to your own. However, in time, you learn boundaries help protect your energy. Boundaries don't have to be sharp and painful, they can be gentle and loving. They help nurture you and the life you're building. Think of a garden, if you plant rows and rows of fruits and vegetables, animals often show up to eat what you've planted.

Yet, if you put a fence around your garden, you can nourish yourself without fear. This is what you are learning now. Boundaries are not just about protecting yourself and staying safe; they help you grow. As Saturn has been in your zodiac sign for the past few months, you've learned this. Saturn in Pisces is softer and less rigid, but no less committed or serious. It takes on a different meaning but will allow you to find a healthier balance in your life.

Today, Saturn intersects the Gemini Moon which will help you to reflect on the boundaries you've put in place. This may even result in an incredibly positive shift; however, it will be on you to trust it. When it comes to boundaries, there is a reason you are often chided for being a cold fish. In this practice, you can tend to run hot or cold, especially in relationships until you understand how to find greater balance.

But ultimately as you do seek out intimate relationships and connections, being able to feel like others are showing up for you is an important part of not just your needs being met, but of feeling overall healthy in your life. Be mindful of how you allow others to show up for you, making sure those boundaries have not become a ten-foot-tall fence and that you are not keeping out the very thing that you want. When people say they want to show up for you in all the ways you need, it comes down to you to believe them and all the good it can bring.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

When you allow yourself to open up to others, to receive help and even feedback, you sometimes encounter new information and awareness. Instead of taking this as more weight on you today or something else, take it as a gift. When you open up to others about what you need and provide emotional validation, don't go looking for something wrong. Sometimes all it really does take is simply stating your needs to feel like your perspective can change overnight.

Even if there has been space in your close relationships, allow yourself to sink into the value and support you feel able to receive. It may have seemed like many of your relationships might not be able to transition with you to this new life you are in the process of building and so you told yourself you were okay with that. You started to learn that you might be okay even if those you cared about did not support you. Yet, as wonderful as finding out they can be an amazing realization, it does not mean you will be able to fully accept and receive that.

Let people surprise you today, and if someone is showing up for you in a caring and supportive role, then allow yourself to believe them knowing that is what you deserve from everyone in your life. With Saturn currently in Pisces helping you to find greater meaning within your life, this is a chance to see that you don't have to choose between those you love and having a life you love. However, to do that, you must release those old ideals or uncontrollable fears. You must stand tall knowing that even if you might still be learning your self-worth, you do deserve to be happy, so do not question when you finally are.

3. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

What you don't speak on becomes the burden that you bear. As much as you've moved through so many deep lessons recently involving embracing your inner power and allowing yourself to speak your truth, it seems that you still are holding things in. You still are doubting that your feelings and your truth can lead to a place of joy and abundance. However, even if it is not bad, what you keep to yourself out of fear eventually becomes something too heavy to continue to carry.

Today’s energy with Jupiter in Aries joining forces with the Gemini Moon you are being highly encouraged to speak your truth. This is not from a logical space though or one where you have everything planned out that you need, but instead your feelings. It is a part of you that you may often not embrace as easily as others but to which you've had a deep connection.

To do this, though, you must believe in the chain of positivity this can initiate instead of focusing on fear and doom. You deserve to live a life that is in alignment with who you really are, but the more you deny these feelings, the more you tell yourself that you don't. And instead of beating yourself up and telling yourself that you need to keep it all within because of all the negativity that you would bring, try believing that the exact opposite is true.

Try believing that things can turn out far better than you could imagine. You've everything you need to start sharing what you've kept to yourself; it comes down to believing that it is that which will lead to the life you know you are meant to live. When you refuse to live in unhappiness any longer, the universe conspires to support you to create one full of joy.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.