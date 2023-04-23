The 'Luckiest In Love' On April 24, 2023 Are These 3 Zodiac Signs

On April 24. 2023, three zodiac signs will be luckiest in love thanks to the lunar Nodes in astrology. When we talk about the lunar Nodes in astrology, we are referring to both the north and south Nodes, and what are Nodes? They are celestial points in the sky that we associate with things like healing, purpose, the drive that gets us there, and of course ... destiny.

Remember that line in the movie, Young Frankenstein? "Destiny, destiny, no escaping, that's for me!" Well, there were Nodes involved; you can better believe it. On April 24, 2023, we will be experiencing the same kind of 'destined' feeling and that is mainly because we have a very interesting transit ahead of us: Sun conjunct Node.

So, what kind of day are we going to have, where the lunar Nodes play a part in our love lives? A good one. For three zodiac signs, luck will be obvious and notable. By the time this day is over, we will be saying things like, "Did that really happen? Am I that lucky? Wow."

Today is a day of optimism and courage; we will be focusing on our love lives and working through whatever issues have held us back. The kicker is that during Sun conjunct Node, we are fearless. We feel that this love of ours is our destiny, and we don't want to mess it up.

Today also brings in a touch of realism, and while that ordinarily makes everyone sigh with regret, the Sun conjunct Node will take us right out of regret mode and place us into 'destiny mode' and what that means is that because we know this is what we have to do to create a successful love life, we will go after it as if our lives depend on it. And, in some kind of purposeful way, it does. So, start your engines, and signs get ready to ... GO!

The 'luckiest in love' on April 24, 2023 are these three zodiac signs:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Everything you do today, Leo, has a purpose; you are driven and focused and your goal is to create an environment at home where you and your romantic partner can feel both at ease ... and inspired. You are not the kind of romantic partner that falls into place and accepts every day as routine; you need to change things up to keep it interesting for you.

On April 24, 2023, you will get an assist from the transit Sun conjunct Node, which will allow you to see the entire 'big picture.' Because you can see it all in your mind, you are now ready to share it all in reality.

That's how reality comes into the scenario; you and your partner have built a good, solid foundation upon which to base your romance, and now you feel confident enough to take it even further. There is no end in store, just a constant affirmation that all you have can potentially keep on getting better.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Being that you are already the number one candidate for transformation and growth when it comes to your attitude in love and romance, this day, April 24, will bring you great success in your endeavors. You and your partner have somewhere to go, and that doesn't just refer to the grocery store for supplies. You have a lifetime set up ahead of you, and while that might intimidate another person, you are under the influence of Sun conjunct Node.

This means that you can only see the vast future as a great big invitation; one that you will jump at the chance to attend. You feel so safe and secure around your love that it allows you the opportunity to dream big and smile broadly. Today brings love back into your life in the form of hope and commitment. You and your partner do well on a day like today, as Sun conjunct Node is very much on your side, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Similar to Leo's attitude towards romantic love, you, too, want to keep things fresh and alive, and this is something you want for the entire span of the relationship. Your love now could potentially be the love of your life, and you want to make it a good one.

During Sun conjunct Node, on April 24, you will be inspired to believe that both you and your partner can 'do this thing.' The last thing you want is to have to doubt them, or yourself. During this transit, you'll take your confidence up a notch because you won't be able to feel like you're on anything other than a course set for success.

You are able to talk things out, eagerly and respectfully, and on this day, you will get to know exactly what works and what doesn't, and what you'll be needing in the future, in terms of keeping this beautiful relationship alive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.