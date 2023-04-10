Tuesday's Tarot Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs On April 11, 2023

Tuesday's tarot horoscope for all zodiac signs is here, with an astrology forecast for Aries through Pisces. Using the Major and Minor Arcana cards, here's what your sign can expect or learn from based on your April 11, 2023.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Change is not easy. You are comfortable, and everything remains predictable if things stay as they are. But you are ready for a new adventure! Choosing what to do next will be tough, but think about what matters most to you now and in the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Hang in there. You have a lot at stake right now. So even though it's easy to give up, don't. One more try can move a decision in your favor.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

You have to be crafty and creative right now. A traditional approach to solving a problem won't help this situation. Try something new and unusual to make a problem better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Your integrity matters. You may feel weak and simply want to give in to this moment thinking one time won't matter. But it will. Stick to your resolve, and don't let yourself backslide.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

You don't have to make a decision right now. You can wait and see how you feel until the timing is right. Dating takes time, and becoming a seriously committed couple is nothing to take lightly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

The end of a major life chapter is sad, but what's exciting is knowing you're beginning something new. You're ready to take on a new journey, and you decide whether or not it will have a different ending.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Justice

You see the unfairness others suffer and want to do something to make things right. Today, you may make a difference by writing letters or posting on social media to promote awareness to make a big difference.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Luck finds you where you are when you least expect it. You have an amazing talent for manifesting opportunities. Today, consider carefully what you want, and then intentionally call it from the universe to get it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

You deserve some time to yourself to reflect and to hear your inner voice. It's been a while since you've retreated into a quiet space. It's time to claim some for yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Betrayal is never easy to accept, and it will take time to learn to trust again. But you'll not trust someone who doesn't deserve it, especially now that you're fully aware of your situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Defend your rights. A difficult conversation can make you feel like you need to say something unpleasant, but tough talks deserve honesty. Speak your mind so that you're opinion is known.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You may feel confused about something today. When you are unclear about a problem or situation, gather facts, regroup and find out the details to arrive at a sound conclusion.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.