3 Zodiac Signs Can't Stop Thinking About Their Ex On April 11, 2023, Thanks To Mercury Square Lilith

Three zodiac signs can’t stop thinking about their ex on April 11, 2023, during transit Mercury square Lilith. Obsessive thinking might feel like a complete takeover for three zodiac signs, and it won't be pleasant. When it comes to how we think about our ex-lovers and old flames, we might get it into our heads that 'this didn't happen' or that 'they still love us.'

It's a day filled with delusion and revisionist history, and none of it will bring that person back to us because...none of it is true. Mercury square Lilith is NOT a fair transit, and it will play with our heads, making us believe that what happened did not happen when, indeed...it did.

Three zodiac signs can't stop thinking about an ex on April 11, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You probably didn't start the day off thinking about your ex, but during the day, you might get into a conversation with an old friend who happens to know your ex, leading to you and this person going over 'old times.'

Before you know it, Mercury square Lilith will have you in its snare, and mentioning your ex's name will send you down memory lane — hard. You'll overly romanticize this person's place in your life's history, and you may make them into some hero as if they were 'the one who got away' while still being the one who should have stayed. You are fixated on your ex, even though you don't readily admit to it, and you have a fantasy of them coming back into your life. You don't let go of this fantasy, and Mercury square Lilith ensures it becomes an all-out obsession.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Every time you get into a fight or a disagreement with your current partner, you tend to fall back into thoughts of your ex. You did this predictably, and even your partner knows about you. They may resent you for it, or they may not even care, but in your mind, this is the time to repeatedly bring up the old flame until you can no longer mention them.

During Mercury square Lilith you will not only be tempted to throw this person's name and memory around as if it is something that could protect you, but you will seriously believe that your ex is the best thing that ever happened to you, and why-oh-why did you let them go? In your heart, you know this ex hurt you and that they aren't the one for you, but on April 11, 2023, during the transit of Mercury square Lilith, they are the one you call 'hero.' What a drama you cause.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The ugly truth will surface for you today, Sagittarius, during the transit of Mercury square Lilith, as you come to terms with the idea that the only reason you obsess over your ex is that you are alone right now. You have no one to distract you, so you turn to whoever was last in line and that happens to be the ex that consumes your bored mind. On any other day, this person means next to nothing to you, but on April 11, you'll find yourself with very little to do and a lot of imagination that needs to be filled up.

And so, thanks to Mercury square Lilith, you'll fill your mind up with unending thoughts of your ex, this person who, on any other day, means next to nothing. Alas, today, they are the only thing on your mind. It might be time to get creative as opposed to redundant, Sagittarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.