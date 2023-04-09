Love & Relationship Horoscope For Monday, April 10, 2023

Today's love horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023 brings amazing energy to our relationships. Read on to discover what the stars say about your love life, partnerships, dating, and intimate relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, April 10, 2023:

Aries

Friends can feel envious of what you have in a loving relationship. Your happiness reveals the lack in their own love lives. So don't take their behavior personally. It's more about what's happening (or not) in their world and less about what is happening in yours.

Taurus

Self-respect is essential to the love you want in your life. Everything within you requires self-respect to feel comfortable, safe and secure. Focus on this element of your love life, and the rest will fall into place.

Gemini

A hidden enemy can sharpen your intuition. Rather than dwell on the fears of what-ifs, think about the when will-be moments. Have faith that everything meant to be will happen, and what is not will happen. Release your desires to the universe and let the energy flow where it is meant to go.

Cancer

You can learn something special from a good friend today. A secret they share can open your eyes to new ways of thinking. They can help you to feel inspired to love deeper and to give more of your heart than ever before.

Leo

You never know who or what circumstances you'll meet when focused on achieving your dreams. Today, you may meet your soulmate — a person interested in the same things as you — and it can be the start of a beautiful relationship.

Virgo

Say a prayer, then release your soul's cry to the universe. There is always a little element of faith in your love life and the relationship you long to have. Give up the worry and work on being the person who attracts the love of your life. Things will happen naturally for you.

Libra

A special gift from a loved one may come to you this week, which can change the entire conversation about your relationship. It does not take much to take your breath away. A token of appreciation can rekindle a flame that sets your heart on fire and starts a romance you won't forget.

Scorpio

Could this be love? You are at a place where your whole world can be turned around. Today can be the planting of seeds that build into a forever love, including and leading to marriage, a new home, and a new family.

Sagittarius

Love yourself. When you love yoruself, you'll talk to yourself differently. Avoid speaking negatively to your own heart. Don't discredit your hard work or your beauty and talents. Love yourself as you would want someone to love you.

Capricorn

Buy a ticket to someplace special or set reservations and take yourself out. Today is the perfect vibe for a date night. If it's been a while since you've gone out and done something super romantic, consider making time today (or tomorrow) to spend a special evening with someone you love.

Aquarius

You make your home a place where people feel welcomed and comforted. Your home is where you put your mark, so when you wonder how to decorate it or make it cozy, consider what you would like and then go with it.

Pisces

Today, write down what you want and need on a sheet of paper or Notes on your cell phone, and promise to get it. You can change the way you receive and get love from others. If you're tired of heartache, decide today to embrace the way you want your love life to go by writing it down as a personal commitment to keep to yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.