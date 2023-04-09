Today's horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023, has an astrology forecast for each zodiac sign. Here's what's happening while the Moon spends another day in Sagittarius, focusing on adventure, higher learning, and spiritual matters.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 10, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You may be entering some type of contractual agreement involving your home and the exchange of money. Today is a good day for getting property quotes, doing house repairs or looking at the sale or the purchase of a piece of real estate.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You'll be thinking a lot today, perhaps over a contract, conversation or something involving conversations you've had recently with others. Try not to allow worry to fester, as it could potentially cloud your point of view.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You'll need to remove an older object to make room to have something new. Today is not good to hold on too tightly to products or things you want to keep. Instead, consider selling them and making a profit to apply the money toward a purchase.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You will correspond with a friend or make new connections in business over a personal matter visible to others. You may be taking on a new role that you are known for in the public eye. It's a good day to start polishing your look, especially if some wardrobe pieces need updating.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Today an important meeting may be in order, especially at work. Be careful, however. Listen more than you talk, as there could be a hidden enemy in the midst who may use your words against you. Be careful and considerate with all you say and do today.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What you think about most you attract. If you're trying to attract new business opportunities, visualize yourself already having them. Today, the Law of Attraction works in your favor. Aim for what you need and draw it to you by the things you say and do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's important to plan ahead for an emergency. Today, consider writing a plan to prepare you for a day off. You might also want to create a policy and procedure manual to share with coworkers if you have a medical emergency and need to take a few days off.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today is a good day to talk with a partner about what your future will be like. You may be a little shy about bringing up the topic yourself, but rather than wonder if you're on the same page about love and the future, it's better to speak up and be clear.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today put health at the forefront of your priorities. The secret to your success lies in your ability to manage your schedule and strive to be the best you can be in fitness, eating, and the company you keep.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Do something creative today. Draw or write a little story. Read some poetry. Schedule a paint date night with your partner. You may appreciate a small change to your daily routine. Your significant other may love it, too.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today's perfect for signing a contract for a gym membership or purchasing an app to help you keep track of your fitness goals. Research which program might work best for you, and start getting back on track with your new year's resolutions.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today's perfect for writing out a game plan to strategize a problem that continues to throw off your schedule. With a little focus and time, you can find a doable solution to implement this week and attack the situation at its root cause.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.