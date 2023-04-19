April 20, 2023 Horoscopes Are 'Amazing' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Three zodiac signs have the best horoscopes on April 20, 2023, during the New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries. The New Moon Solar Eclipse in Aries peaks on Thursday, opening the portal for transformation and unexpected moments.

Nothing has been lost for Pisces, Cancer, and Leo, and nothing has been ruined. Instead, everything is precisely happening as it is meant to, and today you will suddenly discover why. Nothing stays the same forever. Today it is about seeing how one decision or one opportunity can change the course of your entire life.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, April 20, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Be prepared for breakthroughs. For sudden realizations and even occurrences which challenge how you thought things would go in your life. Recognize the new awareness bubbling up from within, begging you to notice. Remove your rose-colored glasses and take a dip into reality. Into life as it presents itself because this is a moment you will not want to miss.

The Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse peaks today, activating your self-worth and rising to attract greater abundance within your life. In all ways. Prepare for the internal upgrade you knew you have been traveling towards. It always is the darkest right before the light returns, and that is what today is all about for you because you no longer need to hang onto things just because they have always been there. You no longer desire to validate yourself by forcing others to treat you how you deserve or trying to fit yourself into the places you have already outgrown.

This is your coming out. You own special induction into what it means to know your self-worth and to honor that deep within your soul. The place that sets the vibration to which the whole universe will respond. To step into that, though, you must release the parts of yourself that no longer serve you. Letting go of what is outside of us can be most challenging, but in truth, it is the parts of yourself that have kept you safe.

The ones were there to remind you of the pain so you did not take too big a risk. The ones that were there when no one else was. But now, you have outgrown them. Now you have come so far; you no longer need them. As you release, you will also heal. You will rise and see that everything you have ever wanted was one step of self-worth away the whole time.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Seize your new beginning. Embrace what you have worked to create. Bathe in the radiance of success, and do not doubt for one minute that you belong there. You may have had to give up things to achieve them. You may have felt stretched beyond what was comfortable and even had to relearn who you are. But it was worth it, and this is why you deserve success.

You deserve achievement. Your own life. To be in the space where you feel good about yourself. Not just because of your relationships or connections but because you feel greater worth when you feel of service. When you know your talents are being utilized. When you have decided to embrace the desire for more and have utterly followed through so that this moment can occur.

The Aries New Moon Eclipse helps propel you further into your professional life. There have been feelings here about whether you belong. Even a dash of imposter syndrome as you wonder if you can really be this person if this job or life really fits. But it is yours. You are attracted to and achieve it because it is meant for you. It is yours.

It is okay to invest differently depending on what you feel more passionate about. The balance will always return. If you feel guilty about what you sacrificed to create this success, do not, because you deserve to fully enjoy it as it marks a new abundant chapter in your life and a level of healing. You have always been able to achieve whatever you dreamed of; you just needed to learn it for yourself.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Whatever you thought was the best is about to be outshined. Whatever you thought you were working toward is about to be expanded, and whatever you had thought was meant for you is also about to receive an upgrade. You deserve wonderful things.

You have known this to a degree or at least thought it. But feeling it in your soul is different. Trusting your intuition and the quiet voice that often pushes you beyond reason. You have become what you have always dreamed of and knew you were capable of.

And as the Aries New Moon Solar Eclipse peaks, you get a dash of courage to seize the opportunities now opening to you. Everything is bigger. All the blocks were removed except that things will go far differently for you than you had thought. You suddenly see what is possible, what feels like it is meant for you. And it is otherworldly.

You are being offered everything you have ever asked for. It is not going to come packaged as you had thought it would. It is going to look different. It is going to take you to various places, and it is going to help teach you about the power of surrender. Trusting not just in the universe but in those on your path for a specific reason is all about timing. While receiving more than you ever asked for can feel challenging, it is also about recognizing that the universe never makes mistakes.

