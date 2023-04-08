Love horoscope for Sunday, April 9, 2023, by zodiac sign, is here with another astrological forecast to help you understand and gain insight into your relationships.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, April 09, 2023:

Aries

Step into love, Aries. For there is a lot of power waiting for you to explore. A relationship has the potential to be the perfect power match for you. Lean in to enjoy the experience and believe when you fall, love will catch you.

Taurus

You've been ignoring your heart. There are times when the universe tells you to take a leap of faith and trust someone or something. Today, there's a push toward following your heart and not paying so much attention to fears or pain from the past.

Gemini

Love centers you. You can easily lose sight of the moment because of the heights of love. But the right relationship will help you to remain grounded and emotionally strong. Wait for the right type of love that is safe, secure and romantic.

Cancer

Don't be foolish. It's so easy to become a fool for love. Pay attention to things you know don't make sense. Be willing to walk away when you know a relationship has red flags and bad energy, even if you think you can work things through.

Leo

Protect your heart. Not every love is worthy of your affection. You sometimes settle for less than you deserve. If you attracted someone you feel was good but not your greatest love, be honest with yourself and your partner. Honesty will help free your heart to find the one meant for you.

Virgo

Divorce and breaking up are not easy. Choosing yourself after picking a bad partner for so long takes so much energy. You may wonder why you allowed yourself to be in a relationship with them. But don't beat yourself up over what you cannot change. Today, focus on what works now and what your next steps are.

Libra

Today you're beautiful in every way. Beauty is within. You may not feel confident in your external beauty, but your partner sees your looks as desirable, and you radiate light from within.

Scorpio

Love and commitment can feel like you're giving up your freedom. One of the most freeing experiences you can have is finding someone you love and feeling free to be yourself. The right person will encourage you to pursue your dreams and lovingly support you along the way.

Sagittarius

Inner peace. When you find the right type of love there's always a sense of inner peace. Strive to find that type of emotion at the center of your love life.

Capricorn

Trust your intuition. When you are going through a little life transition, everything can feel confusing to you. You're trying to understand your new life and how you feel about yourself. Allow yourself to adjust and get comfortable with this new chapter of your life.

Aquarius

Arguments happen. People get upset over little things, and when they don't talk about them, emotions erupt. You may find it hard to open up about your hurts and pain. But there are reasons why it's good to talk things through. Be open to chatting intimately with a friend or enlisting a therapist you can talk to.

Pisces

Be playful in love. You learn so much from your partner when you drop your guard and let your silly side come out. Enjoy some fun games with your significant other. Enjoy some fun, flirting and provocative role-play.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.