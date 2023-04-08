Every Zodiac Sign's Horoscope For Sunday, April 9, 2023

The daily horoscope for Sunday, April 9, 2023, is here for your zodiac sign. The Moon leaves Scorpio to enter Sagittarius bringing adventure, intelligence and a quest for knowledge to the forefront of our minds. How will this effect your zodiac sign personally? Be sure to check out your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs to find out.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, April 09, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Pack your bags, Aries. It's time to take a trip out of town. The Moon enters your adventure sector, so you're focused on travel and learning new things about culture and art. If you're college-bound, plan to do a university tour to get a greater sense of the city you'll relocate to.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Look up recent changes to tax laws or matters about estate planning, financial management or inheritance. Today is a good day to make changes to your important documents or joint bank accounts.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Commitment and marriage are two words you may not like to use too soon into a relationship, but you may be thinking about the future with a partner today. With the Moon entering Sagittarius, you're open to the idea and interested in exploring this, and what it may mean for you and a significant other in the future.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are vocal about your wants and expectations today. You are at a place where you would like others to take full responsibility for their contributions to the home. You know what you must do, from chores to healthy lifestyle choices. So you'll set a goal and do everything possible to reach it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You're ready to take a risk for love, Leo. Usually, you shy away from making the first move, but today's Moon brings out your adventurous side. You know who you want and want to let this person know how you feel.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The idea of a big, happy family is something you want more than anything else. You're ready to start a family or expand one, and you'll want to ensure you have your relatives' full support. You will need help to make your home cozier and baby-proof, and they will love that you ask.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today be careful what you say and to whom. With today's Moon, you can easily become a victim of unwanted gossip and rumors due to expressing yourself too openly. Exercise caution and wisdom regarding personal matters. Use discernment when necessary.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's good to talk about money more than you feel comfortable. So, consider exploring what others do to invest and improve their finances. Speak to your banker. Watch podcasts. Start to consume information about money and wealth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today the doors of life and opportunity begin to open for you. With the Moon entering your zodiac sign, you get a fresh start this month to try a new skill or routine and to set a new habit that will impact your overall well-being, including your personal appearance.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You're ready to address a problem from the past, with the Moon in Sagittarius looking over you. It's not easy to talk about old wounds, but peeling back the layers today can be therapeutic for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today talking with a good friend can help you process your emotions. You need an honest opinion and a person in your world who will tell you what it is and help you to navigate your options.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Admit it. You have been working a bit too much, and now you're ready to do something fun and simple with your friends and family. This is a great time to put aside some of your duties and use your time off to enjoy the PTO you've earned.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.