Saturday's love horoscope for April 8, 2023, brings a Moon in Scorpio and Venus in Taurus. We learn to embrace the things that pull us apart and bring us back together again.

Aries

You long for a sensual experience with someone you love. Today is perfect for dinner by candlelight and holding hands while walking beneath the stars.

Taurus

You are deeply connected with your personal wants and desires. Where you may have disconnected. from your heart, you start to feel more aware and open leading to vulnerability and a need for love.

Gemini

Today, heartbreak may lead you to make a decision you do not want to make. You may need to say goodbye to a memory and move on to a new chapter of your life. This can be a good thing once you embrace the opportunity.

Cancer

A close friendship may be headed in a new, romantic direction. You might hesitate to change your friendships due to fear of losing what you have, but the thought will be waiting to see what will happen next.

Leo

A workplace romance could become a hot gossip topic at work. Keep your personal matters to yourself and avoid using full disclosure to control the rumor mill.

Virgo

If you have plans to get married and want a religious ceremony, today's a good day to make phone calls to see what church requirements need to be met. You'll want to get information on timing and needs for future planning.

Libra

Today, a relationship on the rocks may finally reveal a way to make things better. A secret hurt can be revealed to you through an intimate conversation via text.

Scorpio

Love can feel slightly more complicated than usual. Today, romance may be hard to coordinate with a partner, and even if you live together difficult to see each other due to time constraints. You will need to make an extra effort to create opportunities for quality time.

Sagittarius

What you find romantic may not be traditional flowers, chocolates, or over-the-top date tropes. Today, what touches your heart are all the little things that a relationship can bring. When your significant other helps with a chore, makes the coffee or quietly sits in the same room as you focus on work, let them know it's appreciated.

Capricorn

Today be creative and do something lovingly romantic. Write a love note. Leave post-it notes where your partner will find them. Make a little bit more effort to share your affection and love.

Aquarius

Today starting a family may be something you are thinking about. If you want to expand your home with children or even a pet, it's a great day to discuss it and see what you both need to do to make this transition a reality.

Pisces

Today is perfect for writing a love note or sending a sweet card to a partner by mail. You are openly expressive and ready to share what's deeply on your mind about love and building an intimate, lasting relationship.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.