These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Luckiest In Love On April 8, 2023, Due To Moon Opposite Uranus

April 8, 2023 is the luckiest day for Aries, Gemini and Aquarius regarding love because Saturday is a day for light banter and friendly connections. We have the transit Moon opposite Uranus to help us keep things light and easy-going, and for these three zodiac signs, that will mean everything.

Today instills in us the desire for new experiences. We are open to change if we want it. We want to find out as much as we can about the person who interests us the most; we may feel as though we are 'freshly' in love with this person, even if we've already spent a lifetime with them. Because we feel so creative, our conversations will be intriguing and curious; we want to know more, and we find that person we are involved with to be an ever-flowing fount of interest.

During Moon opposite Uranus, we are also up for the challenge, meaning, if our romantic partners want to try something new or go somewhere you've never been before, then it's all green lights today. While Uranus is associated with originality, independence and rebellion, we may find that today is the best of all days to break free from inhibiting patterns. It's a good day for a new experience, and three signs of the Zodiac will do just that on April 8, 2023.

The three zodiac signs luckiest in love on April 8, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Because you don't feel inhibited by your partner's restrictions, you can now allow yourself the pleasure of being yourself today, Aries. This essentially means that you've held back as you haven't wanted to offend your mate and what you believe are their inhibitions. This may not be altogether true; it's more about what you believe than what they really feel. Today, during Moon opposite Uranus, you will give yourself a break by giving them the benefit of the doubt.

In other words, this person may not be as bad as you've made them out to be; they may just be fantastically suited for you. On April 8, 2023, you will let them be 'as is,’ and you'll find that you were wrong about your judgment; they are a wonderful person who wants to love you wholeheartedly. It's time to let that happen, Aries.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On April 8, 2023, you'll come up with bright ideas for love. Uranus brings out your clever and innovative side, and who better to share your brilliance with than your romantic partner?

This may end up a day where you both decide to go on a road trip or plan some fun excursion to unknown destinations. All you know is that you feel good today and are stoked for adventure. What may also surprise you is your openness to your partner's suggestions, as you often 'take over' in that department. You'll want to learn from them on this day, too, as you can see they have as much to offer the relationship as you do.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Your word of the day is 'connection.' During Moon opposite Uranus, you'll be able to discover just how strong the bond between you and your romantic partner really is. You've never wanted a 'casual' relationship, and while you aren't into signing your soul away on a piece of paper, you feel that if you are to spend this much time with one person, then you had better get something amazing out of the deal.

Today, April 8, brings you face to face with the idea that the person you are with is indeed the right person for you. It's nice to know that not only do you agree on mostly everything but that there is so much more to learn from each other. Your partner is similar in many ways to you; they don't want to give up their life for love, but they most certainly do want to have an authentic experience of it, and today is the day when you both get to know what love is.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.