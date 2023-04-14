The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On April 15, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on April 15, 2023. Gemini, Aquarius, and Pisces should prepare for a day filled with hyper-sensitive emotions and the tendency to overreact or seek out...doom. That's not to say we will find any doom, but we anticipate it at every step for these three zodiac signs. On April 15, 2023, we have the oh-so-tender transit of the Moon in Pisces, and while some of us will feel no pain during this transit, others may really get to show their 'ugly' side.

We're looking at mood swings, the need to escape, hedonism and abusive behavior...mostly self-destructive. Because the Moon in Pisces heightens our intuition, it may also bring out our paranoia and what might at first start out as introspection may quickly turn into self-doubt and even a touch of self-hate.

Nobody wants this feeling, but it's a very human thing to occasionally doubt one's self to such a degree that we invoke self-hate. The Moon in Pisces is the one transit that can take us this far down if we let it.

So, the last thing we'll be thinking about is our taxes returns on April 15, 2023. And if we are one of the three zodiac signs mentioned here today, our minds will be filled with many reasons to feel bad about who we are. It's not a kind day for those of us who are already feeling vulnerable, and since we will definitely need to stay strong, we may feel it will take a Herculean effort to do so. We will be OK...we may end up a little rough for the wear.

3 Signs Who Will Have a Rough Day on April 15, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What may get to you on Saturday is your natural sense of empathy. You may feel too much for those around you going through hard times. You don't offer yourself this kind of empathic reaction, but it takes you anyway, and during Moon in Pisces, you won't be able to help but be swept along by someone else's emotional state.

You are a very good friend, Gemini, but sometimes you take on too much, and on this day, April 15, 2023, during the transit of the Moon in Pisces, you may feel as though you are drowning in someone else's problem. You don't want to leave them alone to deal with it, but you also feel your energy is being siphoned away from you. Today is harsh on your psyche, and you must balance yourself out by the day's end.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What will get to you the hardest today, April 15, 2023, is that you feel you are being shut out of something and that your need to be recognized as a 'part of it' has made you feel foolish. Perhaps you thought a friend of yours was on your side, and while they aren't exactly 'against' you, they really aren't as caring as you wanted them to be. You will take this very far and hurt your feelings over this person.

You are willing to look at your own actions here, and you are more than OK with admitting that you've been wrong — if you've been wrong, but the truth of the matter is that, in the long run, you made a mistake in judgment with this so-called friend. The rest is on you, and during Moon in Pisces, you will feel the need to take responsibility for your reaction to them.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This really isn't your best day of the year, Pisces, and April 15 brings you a transit that helps your worst traits kick in big time. You are under the influence of the Moon in Pisces, and all you can feel on this day is sadness and self-pity.

You aren't about to share your burden with anyone else as you know it's yours and yours alone, but this insistence on 'doing it alone' may not be your best option. However, you won't be able to see any other options during Moon in Pisces, and you will end up sulking and feeling very badly for yourself as the day goes on. This may be related to a recent argument you've had with a friend or a breakup that still hasn't healed. You refuse to heal, though. You know the right thing to do, and you reject it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.