The 3 Zodiac Signs Luckiest In Love On April 15, 2023

A little old transit called Sun sextile Moon brings luck in love on Saturday, April 15, 2023, to three zodiac signs. This aspect is considered harmonious and positive because it creates a balance between the conscious, rational, and expressive energy of the Sun and the emotional, intuitive, and receptive energy of the Moon. How this affects the love lives of three zodiac signs is in the obvious idea that on this day, we will get along with our partners, mates, dates or crushes.

During Sun sextile Moon, Taurus, Libra, and Scorpio can tap into their natural ability to balance their personality's emotional and rational sides, leading to greater self-awareness and emotional intelligence. When we know who we are, we can present ourselves in ways that allow others to trust in us; we make other people feel comfortable on this day, April 15, 2023, and that is a trait that the people in our lives greatly appreciate.

And for these three zodiac signs, Sun's sextile Moon is what we need to bridge the gap that held us at arm's length from one another. Today brings us close to the person we love. It will be effortless to show affection and to receive it. We are open, and...so are they. This positive and supportive aspect can help us achieve self-awareness and personal growth.

On April 15, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You feel good on this day, Taurus, because your natural sense of optimism kicks in hard with the Sun sextile Moon in the sky, doing its happy thing above your head. You have never felt anything but good feelings when it comes to the person you are romantically involved with, and on April 15, you will come to see this person as a true soul mate of sorts.

Your romantic partner is someone you have tunnel vision for; you only see them, and during Sun sextile Moon, this is a fine experience for you, as you don't feel the need for anyone or anything else. Their smile alone gives you enough comfort to tackle any problem, and your sense of gratitude will be all-pervasive on this day. You are grateful; therefore, you are content.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Days like this may feel like they are few and far between, but when good vibe times like today DO show up for you, you are all there for them. That's what the Sun sextile Moon does for you today, Libra; it gives you an innate sense of calm.

You don't feel like you have anything to worry about, and that's saying a lot for you. In love, you have zero complaints, and while that may irk you as you do love to find something to complain about, you'll end up going with the positive flow today, April 15, as virtually nothing goes wrong.

You get along so well with the person you are in a relationship with that you'll hardly notice a world out there to cause you any dismay. You will happily lose yourself in love during the transit of Sun sextile Moon.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You enjoy good days like this because you know yourself well enough to accept the good rather than fight and find something bad to harp on. Life is tricky for you, so you find it hard to trust even the most trustworthy things...like your romantic relationship. And yet, on April 15, during the transit of the Sun sextile Moon, you are happy to exist; that is a vacation in its own way.

You rarely 'exist,' and because you don't need to do much more than that on this day, you'll relax into the comfort of the love that awaits you. Your romantic partner will also notice a comforting change in you, and they will respond to that 'ease of mind' in very pleasing ways.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.