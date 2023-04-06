Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 7, 2023

Some secrets are too juicy to keep, and with the tarot, we always learn something we need to know.
Today's tarot horoscope for April 7, 2023, is here for all zodiac signs in astrology, during the Moon leaving Libra and entering Scorpio.
When the Moon is in Scorpio, our tarot card reading can be more helpful than usual. So read on to find out what the cards store for you.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, April 07, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Empress
Love yourself, Aries. Sometimes it feels selfish to do things you need to do for yourself, but self-care isn't selfish. You are filling your love cup so you are able to love others resentment-free.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The Emperor
Nothing tastes better than the sweetness of success. Today, you get to go above and beyond all you ever imagined yourself to be. You experience the victory of a win, and you get the reward of your labor.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Tower
Everything happens for a reason, even if you don't understand what that is. Today, focus on what lessons today helped you to learn, and tomorrow you may understand today's madness a little better.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
Today you will have a smile even when you aren't aware of how much joy you radiate. There's a positive life energy exuding from you today as you pick up all the amazing opportunities around you.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The High Priestess
Listen to your instincts. There are a lot of people who give advice and share their wisdom, but does it resonate with you? Your path may not be the same as there's. So when you are told what to do, check with yourself to be sure you're taking a step in the right direction.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune
Every person has a fate and a destiny. Even if you feel like you've messed up so badly that your dreams are impossible for you at this time, don't give up hope. What is meant for you will always find you. And what you are here to do, you will accomplish.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: The Magician
It's amazing how you can pull it all together when the cards seem stacked against you. Today, you're the resourceful person in the room, and when something important needs to happen, you always come through.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: The Moon
When someone is trying to pull the wool over your eyes, you see through the shenanigans. Nothing really gets past you because you are sharp-minded and clear-focused. You see things as they are.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The Chariot
You have this uncanny ability to find the strength you need when it feels like you cannot go on. You are invisible today, and despite all the reasons why it would make sense and be reasonable for you to quit, you refuse to do so.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: The Fool
The momentum is moving forward. You have been working so hard at hitting these goals you've set for yourself. And, now, you're doing it. It's really happening, and your life will continue to prosper and get better each day.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Strength
You shake off any negativity you hear. You refuse to let someone or something get in your mind and live there rent-free. Instead, you fill your life with positive energy, words and people.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: The Hierophant
You're a traditionalist who loves to play by the book. So when someone is a rule-breaker, even if you understand why they did what they did, it can make you distance yourself from that person to see what will happen next.
