Thursday's Tarot Horoscope For April 6, 2023

Today's tarot horoscope for April 6, 2023, comes with the Full Moon in Libra and a special message for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Be sure to read your Sun, Moon, and rising sign's tarot horoscope for Thursday.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, April 06, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Watch your back, Aries. Someone you trust is not being 100 percent truthful with you. They have told you a lie that you believed because you trust them. Try not to be too gullible. Pay attention to red flags, and if a person's words don't match their actions, choose not to ignore them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's OK to feel good about your life right now. You have a lot of wonderful things going your way. You may feel afraid that the rug will pull out from beneath you at any time, but the chances are slim that it will. Life is good for you right now.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have to take a chance. You can't predict the future, but if you don't do anything, you can rest assured nothing will happen. Take a risk and see what the future holds for you. Try to follow your dreams and see if your wishes will come true.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Some may call your attitude cockiness and borderline prideful, but that is not who you are trying to project. When you step into your power and finally embrace your strength, those who have become accustomed to your weakness try to pull you down. Don't let them.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

Focus on your goals, not your fears. Whenever you decide to step outside of your comfort zone, negative voices start to attack your confidence. This is normal, and the cure for negative thinking is to do what you think you can't.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Death

You get to start all over again. Like the first day of a new year, your page is clean. You can pick a new goal, choose a different mindset and create habits that build your future into one that you want to have and feel proud about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Life has a funny way of changing on a dime. Today what you thought would always be there comes to an end, and what you imagined you'd never have a chance to do becomes a possibility.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Don't get pulled into something that you don't need in your life. You can resist temptation. All you have to do is choose a path that is in the opposite direction of what you know is bad for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

A strong, quiet time is a great way to start the day. Rather than pick up your phone to watch TikTok or Facebook reels in the morning, read a book or walk. It's difficult to pivot your thinking, but it will help you in the long run.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe shines a light of favor in your direction. Everything you ever thought you wanted or needed is within reach for you. The path is laid out, and you have to decide that there is more to your life.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You are unsure what you want and may decide not to. Picking a relationship because you're unsure what the future will bring could hold you back. Consider staying single to have the freedom to be with whomever you want.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Today create something beautiful with the person you love. Try a couple's painting class or make a model together at home. Aim to do something involving art or music to set the tone for the rest of the weekend.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.