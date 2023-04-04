Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 5, 2023

Hold on or let go? Today, a few zodiac signs are ready to choose.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Apr 04, 2023
Photo: Canva/GDJ from Pixabay via Canva
Full Moons are so romantic, and when the Pink Full Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Libra, it's lovely to behold. Our heartstrings are pulled beautifully, guiding us to evaluate friendships, romantic partners, and platonic relationships. Ready to find out more? Check out your love horoscope by Sun, Moon or Rising sign.
RELATED: What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Manifest Today, April 5, 2023
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 05, 2023:
Aries
Open your heart to pray for friends no longer in your life. You never forget the impact a person made on you, and to wish them well, you can always do so by bringing them before the universe, asking for protection and blessings to go their way.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Taurus
Love requires a lot of bravery. Caring for someone can create an air of insecurity at times, but be strong enough to brave out the tough moments. Even gold has to go through a refining fire to become strong and something you cherish.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Gemini
Choose faith. Being in a relationship requires part commitment and part belief in one another. When you feel out of faith, ask the universe to give you the support you need.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful
Cancer
Don't compromise when it comes to love and your relationship. Be your authentic self. Tell the truth about your feelings and allow your partner to explore solutions as you work together.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Leo
Breaking up with someone can be a wise decision. Everything is relative to your situation. Do what you feel is best and what your heart needs. The other person may wish you to let them go, so you both can be free.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Virgo
Take a moment to understand the situation. Relationships can be confusing at times. Don't jump to conclusions. Ask questions and see what is happening from your partner's perspective.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Libra
You can be a leader in love. You have to take the first step in addressing a problem. You know how to love someone unconditionally even when you disagree. Today, you may model the right way to handle an argument and how to love someone through life's challenges.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Scorpio
Your biological clock is ticking. You are ready to become a parent in the near future. You have a lot of things to do to prepare and get ready. Now is the right time to plan for the future.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
You get an abundance of blessings in love. You have been given a gift of generosity, so when you are a giver, the universe answers in kind. It gives back more than you can imagine.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Capricorn
Love is almost always the right answer. There are few problems love cannot solve. You might not feel loving right now, but your actions can speak words of kindness, and the emotion can follow.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Aquarius
When you're single, a pet can be a wonderful thing to have. You can love your furry friend unconditionally; they can be there for you when you need it without asking for more than you feel you can give.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Pisces
You may not want to be married, but living together can feel right to you. You may prefer to test the waters of a solid commitment before jumping in. After being hurt in the past, you want to avoid putting yourself in a vulnerable situation. Your partner will learn to understand.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.