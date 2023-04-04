Every Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For April 5, 2023

Full Moons are so romantic, and when the Pink Full Moon arrives in the zodiac sign of Libra, it's lovely to behold. Our heartstrings are pulled beautifully, guiding us to evaluate friendships, romantic partners, and platonic relationships. Ready to find out more? Check out your love horoscope by Sun, Moon or Rising sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, April 05, 2023:

Aries

Open your heart to pray for friends no longer in your life. You never forget the impact a person made on you, and to wish them well, you can always do so by bringing them before the universe, asking for protection and blessings to go their way.

Taurus

Love requires a lot of bravery. Caring for someone can create an air of insecurity at times, but be strong enough to brave out the tough moments. Even gold has to go through a refining fire to become strong and something you cherish.

Gemini

Choose faith. Being in a relationship requires part commitment and part belief in one another. When you feel out of faith, ask the universe to give you the support you need.

Cancer

Don't compromise when it comes to love and your relationship. Be your authentic self. Tell the truth about your feelings and allow your partner to explore solutions as you work together.

Leo

Breaking up with someone can be a wise decision. Everything is relative to your situation. Do what you feel is best and what your heart needs. The other person may wish you to let them go, so you both can be free.

Virgo

Take a moment to understand the situation. Relationships can be confusing at times. Don't jump to conclusions. Ask questions and see what is happening from your partner's perspective.

Libra

You can be a leader in love. You have to take the first step in addressing a problem. You know how to love someone unconditionally even when you disagree. Today, you may model the right way to handle an argument and how to love someone through life's challenges.

Scorpio

Your biological clock is ticking. You are ready to become a parent in the near future. You have a lot of things to do to prepare and get ready. Now is the right time to plan for the future.

Sagittarius

You get an abundance of blessings in love. You have been given a gift of generosity, so when you are a giver, the universe answers in kind. It gives back more than you can imagine.

Capricorn

Love is almost always the right answer. There are few problems love cannot solve. You might not feel loving right now, but your actions can speak words of kindness, and the emotion can follow.

Aquarius

When you're single, a pet can be a wonderful thing to have. You can love your furry friend unconditionally; they can be there for you when you need it without asking for more than you feel you can give.

Pisces

You may not want to be married, but living together can feel right to you. You may prefer to test the waters of a solid commitment before jumping in. After being hurt in the past, you want to avoid putting yourself in a vulnerable situation. Your partner will learn to understand.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.