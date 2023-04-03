Horoscope For Tuesday, April 4, 2023

The Moon leaves Virgo to enter Libra on Tuesday, April 4. 2023, bringing positive energy to friendship, romance, civility and the law. The Sun is in Aries for the next two weeks, and our desires slightly drive our wants.

Aries, Cancer, Capricorn, and Libra zodiac signs may experience tension in relationships due to the Moon's harsh relationship with Chiron today and tomorrow. Read your Sun, Moon, and Rising sign to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign specifically.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, April 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The day starts with the Moon in diligent Virgo, giving you extra energy to get in a quick workout or tidy up a project before you send it off for a review by your boss and coworkers.

Later this afternoon, the Moon will enter your sector of partnerships making tonight perfect for a romantic dinner and having an important conversation with your partner about the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon leaves your romance sector and enters Libra, your house of work and routines. Today you're productive and punctual, just as you like it. It's the perfect time to set new goals for this week.

With Uranus connecting to Venus in your sign, there have been a few personal challenges throwing life off course; however, the next few days help to improve your focus so you can recoup lost time due to unplanned diversions.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A spirit of romance permeates the air today as the Moon enters Libra, your sector of creativity and play. Take time to enjoy life with someone special.

Go for a long car ride, hold hands, or plan a simple candlelight dinner for two. If you love a good romantic film or rom-com, order in takeout and enjoy a snuggly evening on the couch and get your love cup filled!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The Moon's entry into Libra activates your home and family sector. For the next two days, your focus is making your home cozier.

It's the perfect time to bake a cake or make a slow-cooker meal to enjoy at the end of the workday. Pull out your family's scrapbooks and snap a few pics to share on social as a #throwback for fun.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You will be a conversation starter; a debate or two could result from your banter. The Moon enters your communication sector. In Libra, you might find it hard to resist picking apart a conspiracy theory online or getting deep in discussion on a Reddit feed about politics or recent pop culture events. While Mercury is in Taurus, avoid saying something that could offend or hurt others at work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today you are attentive to educational topics and desire to learn something new. With Mercury in Taurus, the next month is perfect for diving into complex topics that encourage you to explore innovations in science, AI and changes to your career field.

With the Moon's entry into Libra, your personal property sector, consider updating your home library by ordering reference books that you've always wanted to read.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Moon enters your sign today where the Full Moon will occur tomorrow. Full Moons are associated with letting go, and you may find it helpful to go through some of your outdated clothing, makeup or other items and discard what you no longer use, what's expired or not in tip-top shape.

Use this time to update signature clothing pieces and to make an Amazon Wishlist for planning purchases in the future.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in Libra will spend the next two days in your enemy sector, which denotes exercising caution around people you feel uneasy around or distrust.

Mercury in Taurus invites quality time and intimate conversations with a partner or friend. You may get insight into a troubled relationship that helps you avoid conflict this week.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The top of the week opens the door to power networking, so if you plan to expand your business by attending a meeting, take business cards.

People will want to get to know you, too. With the Moon in Libra for the next two days, you'll have ample opportunities to interact with others who will find you and your business endeavors fascinating.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

In the next few days, you will want to practice a strong work ethic while the Moon is in Libra, but you will also want to be mindful not to stay in too late as your work-life balance will suffer.

The Moon in Libra may highlight a career advancement opportunity or lateral move. Check out your in-house job openings, or if you're looking to make a career change, start putting your resume out to see where you get interest from HR or recruiters.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With high holidays this week, your spiritual side may feel energized. The Moon in Libra encourages you to pay close attention to your inner life.

Wake up a little earlier this week to spend quiet time in meditation. Read some Eckhart Tolle or memorize a Brene Brown quote to motivate you to remain centered and focused.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Moon enters your intimacy and secrets sector for the next few days.

This is the perfect time to write a love note to your partner to share how much of a difference they have made in your life. Open your heart this week and channel your love for others by participating in a charity or fundraising event.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.