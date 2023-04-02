Monday's Horoscope For Today, April 3, 2023

The start of a new week is here, and your horoscope for Monday, April 3, 2023, brings good news and advice. Today the Sun is in Aries, the Moon is in Virgo, and Mercury, the planet of communication, enters Taurus.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, April 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take in a deep breath, and set worry aside. You're not married to work, even if you feel like it's a huge part of your identity. When you say yes to too many things, you miss out on a bit of fun. Try to enjoy today by doing one thing that isn't duty-based.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Accept the truth. Sometimes what's true is not cut and dry. There can be a lot of gray areas around what is real and what this authentic. You may not like the messiness of today, where you learn to let things happen on their own terms. However, there's always a lesson to be learned when you are stepping into something new. Love the process because, at the end of the day, love conquers fear.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Does it feel like your home is missing a furry pal? It might be time to check out breeders or pet rescue to see what pet suits your home. Talk about what an animal in your home would mean for you. Think through this journey fully and take this decision one step at a time. Explore your idea and consider how a day in a pet's life at home with you would work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Words matter. You have this amazing ability to speak truth into existence. When the power of intention meets with your ability to claim what you want, things happen. The page is already written for you, and fate is already determined. Say you're ready to start living life on purpose. Today use the law of attraction to draw something important your way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you believe you have something, then you already do. Your powers of perception come into play today. You want to own your home or start your own business. You desire to have things that make your life feel full and beautiful. Then, Leo, step into your reality.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Today exercise discernment. There are things you start to see in your own life today. With the Moon in your sign, you feel your emotions more clearly. You sense the limitations of fear and learn to trust the unlimited power of love and its capacity to change your life and heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It's time to let go. You can wait for the right time to cut ties from a negative situation, but perhaps the timing is already here. Try something new instead of waiting for the old problem to phase out. Be true to yourself, and finish what you've started. An ending does not always come around on its own. You may have to be the one who initiates it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A good friendship can be a type of sanctuary in your life. Their home provides you with a place of comfort. They are the person who you can be yourself around and let your guard drop without worrying you'll be judged. Today was made for embracing these healing and healthy relationships because they are a treasure.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Pat yoruself on the back, Sagittarius. You've done an excellent job. You have shown yourself to be a responsible and credible person others can depend on. Express your joy at being able to hit a milestone in your career. Today is made for self-respect and celebrating your worth.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Reflection is such an important part of success. Today allow yourself to ruminate over your past experiences and to think about what worked, what could have been done better, and what you need to improve next. Seek opportunities that help you to learn and develop the traits you want to emulate in your life. Ask the universe for what you need, and see how the teacher suddenly arrives.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Life is about give and take. Share your time, resources, and energy with others to get what you want today. Practice being a person who loves to share your life with others. See how amazing your world becomes when the floodgates open and you receive everything you dreamed of having because you allowed the reciprocal nature of giving to enter your life proactively.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today push back a bit when it comes to love. You need your space to think and process your emotions. An adventure is coming around the corner for you. Take time to consider your desires when you accept a new journey in life. Ask for wisdom and watch how life delivers in abundance.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.