April 3, 2023 Love Horoscopes Are 'Luckiest' For 3 Zodiac Signs

Today, April 3, 2023, three zodiac signs are luckiest in love, thanks to Mercury entering Taurus. Today brings us a meeting of the minds regarding love and partnership. We may not be thinking romantic thoughts today; however, what we are relying on is trust. We are with partners we have entrusted with more than just our intimate feelings...we are here to share life with them, and life comes with its ups and downs. Today, April 3, 2023, brings us the transit of Mercury in Taurus, and because of this transit, we can know in our hearts that whatever we do or say, our partners will understand.

This day is about working together; we aren't concerned with impressing them or making ourselves seem better or more appealing than we are. We are free to be ourselves, warts and all, as they say, and we can trust that our partners are in full acceptance of this kind of truth. In this way, we can make decisions together about our future; we need not fear arguments today, as certain signs are completely on the same page.

This day brings stability — the kind you can rely upon. While it may not seem like the most romantic day of the year, it will certainly reflect security and practicality. Not every day is a fairy tale, and for the couples well past the honeymoon phase, it's critical to stay open, kind, compassionate and willing to experience life at its fullest, which implies the inclusion of things unrelated to love itself.

Three zodiac signs who are luckiest in love on April 3, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Because you feel confident in your relationship, you also feel somewhat fearless in how you speak with your mate, and during Mercury in Taurus on April 3, 2023, you will find that the two of you are a very good 'working couple.' Where you fall back, your partner easily picks up the slack and vice-versa. You like the idea of being a well-oiled machine; you both understand your roles today. That may apply to any number of activities you both participate in, be they business or pleasure related. It's nice to feel this way, and you both work well under the influence of Mercury in Taurus. Today teaches you that this is only one day of many to come, where you and your partner work seamlessly together in perfect compatibility.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

With so much out of the way, you feel as though you and your romantic partner can concentrate on the matters at hand with very little resistance. You may be used to a life of arguing, and while that's not the worst you can do, Virgo, it does get tiring at times, which makes days like today, April 3, 2023, so valuable to you. Your ability to work together, side by side on a certain home project, restores your faith in the relationship. During the transit of Mercury in Taurus, you will find that communication is not only spot on, but it's also refreshingly honest. No passive-aggressive games are being played; you are at ease with your partner, and you feel no need to mince words. Open to the idea that today is just the beginning and the attitude accompanying this day is somewhat of a boilerplate for future success in love and romance.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today, April 3, 2023, puts you in the right place to assess what is most valuable to you. You know now that if you are to create the best environment for yourself and your loved one to live in, you both have to be on the same page, and today brings your business sense into play. During Mercury in Taurus, you will take a no-nonsense approach to your love life; you and your partner will sit down and easily discuss things. You both have decided that it's worth the time and effort spent on making each other happy and while that is a very positive thing, it will also take willpower, stamina and deep love. Today's transit, Mercury in Taurus, lets you know that you are now in it to win it. The love is there, and the affection can wait; today is for ironing out what needs to be tended to, and you both do this with respect and admiration for each other.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.