Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For April 3, 2023

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, April 03, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

Your mind is full of ideas, and you are ready to take action. Sometimes hesitation is caused by a lack of belief in yourself. The past may have taught you to be cautious, but the future remains uncertain. What matters is planning and being cautious, but taking a step forward towards your dreams. Because if you stay where you are, nothing will change

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

You are ready to give birth to a new project, and the starting point may feel more like play. It's nice to tap into your inner child. Imagine having all the things you hope for. Don't lose sight of the joy you are experiencing right now. Because, despite any challenges you face or obstacles, the point is to have fun and do your best.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You are heavily burdened. You have too many things on your plate all at once, and what you want more than anything else is to escape from life. Knowing there is so much to do can leave you feeling down and out, but once you address your feelings, you can come to terms with the cards you've been dealt. Acceptance is the first step to finding a solution. Give yourself a little time to explore your options without worrying about what to start with first. Everything will work itself out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

Sometimes not getting what you think you want is a reward. You may feel disappointed that your relationship did not work out. A person did not see your value. And now you are left with emotions that you need to heal. But this could be a blessing in disguise. Consider this an act of peace on the part of the universe. As they remove someone who is not right for you, it makes room for the person who is.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

Today can be an amazingly peaceful day. You have many things to do, and some may feel overloaded. However, having so much responsibility means you also carry much trust. People are giving you full confidence to do the right thing. And you will find a way to deliver on your promises.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Learning to forget someone who has hurt you takes time and practice. We are not necessarily born knowing how to let a grudge go. At first, you will want to hold onto the pain because it is what you have experienced; you may not want to let someone off the hook because you feel they deserve punishment., But let the universe handle it. You have better things to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

When you struggle, it's a learning experience. You learn a lot about a person when you disagree with each other. You see how you both manage emotions and support healing after things fall apart. You see into the heart of one another, including how to compromise and come together as a team.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Some amazing things are coming your way, so have faith that your love cup will be filled to the brim. This is not a time to hold back your vulnerability. Instead, dive in fully and let yourself go.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

Everything you need and want will happen in its own time. People may seem to be unhelpful and even disagreeable. But the universe is watching over you, and when the timing is perfect, you'll not only get what you are after but a bit more as a type of reward for your patience and trust.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Laughter is the best medicine. Sometimes laughter is more healing than a good, long cry. You need to enjoy life every once in a while. The warmth of a sense of humor is contagious, and when you are that people person that others feel good around, they want to be around you more and show you their love and support.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

The problem with waiting for someone to do the right thing is that they may never choose to. You have given a person plenty of chances and a few options. What would happen if you simply walked away? What do you think they would eventually do?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Maybe you missed what seemed to be a golden opportunity. But you weren't ready then. You were a much different person when that chance came your way. Had you started, you might not have enjoyed what you were given or even appreciated it. Today, you're a more mature person. You've grown with wisdom and understanding. Now you can choose better and really appreciate what it is that you have.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.