April 3 - 9 Horoscopes Are Great For These 3 Zodiac Signs

During the week of April 3 - 9, 2023, we will have the good fortune of having several transits that seem very stimulating in terms of fresh new thoughts and ideas for the future. We aren't deterred by much during this week, and whether or not we reach our goals, we will still feel positive and productive; we do indeed have goals, and with the help of a few very invigorating transits, we may feel less goal-oriented and more interested in the actual journey itself.

This week we will see the conjunction of Venus and Uranus and the Full Moon in Aries, bringing us tons of excitement. We may be shocked at our own sense of fun and spontaneity; we want to try new things. The sense of adventure is strong for certain signs of the Zodiac, so we shouldn't be surprised if suddenly we're doing something we've never done before.

Because we will be witnessing the effects of the Leo moon alongside Mercury in Taurus, this energy might also be unpredictable and impulsive, so it's important to stay grounded and consider the consequences of your actions. Mercury, which rules speech and communication, will play a large role in this week's success, as we are accompanied by Mercury conjunct node, as well as Mercury sextile Mars. Both of these transits will keep us on our toes, meaning we will be aware of what we're doing and saying. If an argument arises, we will easily work towards clearing up all issues. New month, new you!

Three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes April 3 - 9, 2023

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

For you, Aries, this is a great time to embrace your individuality and take risks in pursuit of your passions. Trust your intuition and be open to the unexpected, and you may be pleasantly surprised by what unfolds. You know yourself to be someone who dreams big and has very little fear when it comes to realizing those dreams, and during this week, it seems as though the stars are practically lined up just for you. While you are known as the warrior of the Zodiac, you will use your 'military-like' skills in ways that will impress people rather than put them on the defense. You have a natural charm that helps you communicate what you feel is important for others to know. You are helpful and kind this week, and you will end up being praised and complimented for both your intellect and your wisdom.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mercury looms large and has a very strong impact on you, Gemini. You strongly desire change and excitement in your relationships and social life. You know that the only way you'll get from point A to point B is through communication, as you've seen how lack of communication has messed up certain things in your life. You're ready to break free from routines and restrictions and explore new possibilities, and you'll find that many avail themselves to you. April affects you, Gemini, as you see this month as when you get your life together. It's always been a fresh and rewarding month for you, and this week starts with a positive bang. This could be a time to make unexpected connections with people who share your passions and interests. Spontaneity is key here. Don't hold back.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The rush of power will be so all-pervasive that you may feel like a god. You'll be involved in something this week that utilizes the best of your talents, and the great part is that you'll be praised and adored for your contribution. Be mindful of your impulses and try not to make rash decisions that could have negative consequences in the long run. That heady feeling that you get from transits like Mars sextile node or Mercury sextile Saturn may tempt you to grab for more than you are allotted, but keep in mind that nothing is being kept from you; you merely have to work for what you want...but the work will be fun, and exhilarating. This week goes to work and social connections, and you will find that it's a very satisfying week, indeed.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.