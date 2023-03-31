Today's Horoscope For Saturday, April 1, 2023

We assert ourselves a bit more.
By Aria Gmitter — Written on Mar 31, 2023
Photo: Clker-Free-Vector-Images and quimono from Pixabay, Jopwell from Pexels all via Canva/Nambitomo from Getty Images via Canva Pro
Today, we have the Moon in Leo, bringing strong energy to our daily horoscope for April 1, 2023. Read on to find out what's in store for your zodiac sign, and don't forget to check out your sun, moon and rising sign, too!
Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, April 01, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Pull back a little bit, Aries. Sometimes, your amazing talents and skills can be a bit much for others to take in. Like a bright light that shines in the dark, people need time to adjust to the brilliance. Today, let others boast for you rather than you humblebragging about your accomplishments.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Someone important sees what you are capable of, and they help you to advance a cause that holds meaning to you. Today, you make a good impression on the right people. A work-related meeting will have a positive result and bring you good news.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Good news is coming to you, Gemini. Today, feel confident that the one thing you hoped to hear will be shared when you least expect it. Keep the phone on or check your email for a great ending to a long week.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Today ask for what you need. You are slated to receive a raise or some sort of monetary gift that is helpful and brings your life in a better position. A check could be coming to you through the mail or a bonus check gets wired to you when you need it.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
You are having a lucky day today. There's an amazing relationship between the Sun and the Moon, and it brings you confidence and positive energy. All sorts of good things can happen for you today. You could win a little bit of money on a scratch-off ticket or get a call from a friend asking if you'd like to go out with them for dinner — their treat!
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
You are ready to cut ties with things in life that hold you back. The old ways are ready to be reinvented. You are prepared to start over again and write a new chapter in your life's story.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
A talented friend may do something that brings them recognition and notoriety. Because of your love and support, you get a big thank you, and perhaps a small gift of great appreciation.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Today, something wonderful at work comes to you. You may hear about a potential promotion, how well you're doing at work, and why you're slated to be the next in line for job advancement. Your hard work has paid off.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Today, believe in your dreams. When you work hard to make something you want to come true it can feel surreal when you see the magic unfolding. Keep striving to improve and don't let the day go by without working on what you desire more from life.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Today a secret gets revealed to you. Someone discloses a personal detail to help you learn more about one another. You are trusted and able to handle their deepest concerns, and the intimacy you share strengthens your bond.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
A relationship grows stronger. You find out that you are a person that someone wants to love and get to know better. Today, a date becomes more than you thought it would be, and it's a step in a new direction for your love life.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Taking action helps you to outshine the competition. Today, a small change to your routine sets you ahead at work. Stay on schedule as much as possible and work hard not to procrastinate.
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.