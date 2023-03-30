Friday, March 31, 2023 Love Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs

Today's love horoscope for March 31, 2023, brings attention to the unpleasant side of love when it's going well, but suddenly turbulence hits, and we are on rocky turf. Venus and Uranus will bump heads on Friday, and it causes a great cosmic headache for a few zodiac signs in astrology. A few of us may view our difficulties as opportunities to grow closer. But, for a few zodiac signs whose relationships are fragile, today may create a break in the foundation that cannot be mended. How will Friday's astrology forecast affect your zodiac sign? Read on to find out.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, March 31, 2023:

Aries

A little bit of instability may not feel good when you're trying to build an intimate relationship; however, a slight change can help you to see value in your partnership, and how investing more time and effort can make things grow stronger.

Taurus

Today, despite your confident nature, a little insecurity can still set in, causing you to question yourself more than usual. While inconvenient, the shift in your emotions encourages you to trust yourself and see your value even if you feel invalidated by someone else.

Gemini

You can learn something from the past. You tend to focus on the future, but reopening an old 'jar of worms' can help you discover where things in your relationship went off course today. You may not know immediately how to fix a relationship problem, but you can start to connect the dots to help you understand the situation better.

Cancer

Someone may show signs of jealousy. When you are in a new relationship, your best friend may feel slightly displaced. You can't always be there for them like you used to be, and it can create a sense of loss. You may wish to smooth things over but try not to make empty promises that you can't keep.

Leo

Committing your time to someone or a cause you feel passionate about is kind, but be sure you can give what you offer. You may get caught up in the moment, so rather than say you can do something for certain, ask to check your calendar and then confirm.

Virgo

Faith gets restored in love. An ex finally sees the light of day, and despite their vow to never contact you again, the silence may be broken. You may receive a text or phone call with an apology asking for forgiveness, and they may even want to start all over again.

Libra

You can't return to the past and rekindle what you once shared. Today can promise you a chance to do something that you had not tried before to rebuild a life you once had together. You can go back and talk about memories, but what is sweeter is picking up the pieces now and starting where you are.

Scorpio

Love can take you by surprise. Cupid's bow strikes a sure blow to your heart, and you are swept off your feet by someone you did not even know could exist. Today your heart learns to love again, and it feels so good.

Sagittarius

The work and effort to have a relationship feel worthwhile. You may not have thought you'd reconsider someone's proposition to date you, but for right now, their efforts seem worthy of your attention and affection. So, you could be ready to go for it.

Capricorn

It feels good to be romantic, and you may find that you really like it when someone shows you attention. For all your swearing off dating to remain single for ever, a part of you finds becoming the center of a person's world a sweet experience to have.

Aquarius

Today, you are seeing things in a new light. The idea of becoming a parent appeals to you. You could be persuaded to have a child after all or to become the role model in a life of a child who is not your own.

Pisces

You are ready to open up and talk about your feelings. You are clear-minded and connected with your emotions in a way that you had not in some time. The feelings of being numb are no more and your spirit has healed deeply.

