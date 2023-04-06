3 Zodiac Signs With 'Irritable' Horoscopes On April 7, 2023

Aries, Gemini, and Virgo are extra irritable on April 7, 2023 resulting from rough horoscopes that bring out their moodier side. Our main 'bad-boy' of the day happens to be a transit called the Moon opposite Mercury, and it's here to disrupt our conversations and create an air of nervousness in three of our astrological signs today, April 7, 2023. While we all have our own version of what a nerve-wracking day filled with misunderstandings might be about, this transit ensures we are well aware of its presence.

What we're looking at today is how we make blunders that could either stop at the blunder or continue on until we've made a royal mess out of everything else around us. So, here we are again, with that good ol' lesson in place: Perception is everything.

This means that during the Moon opposite Mercury, if you see any mistakes made as tragic and monstrous, your day will know only this perception. However, being that it is a Mercury transit, we can see it as merely a mistake, something we can and will get over.

For the three zodiac signs most affected, namely Aries, Gemini and Virgo, we will find that our usual strengths and gifts may be somewhat compromised today. If we can forgive ourselves or try to relax our bad attitudes, we might be able to brush the day's vibe to the side...at least for a while.

The kicker with today is all about being patient with oneself and others. We're not perfect people — nobody is, and with this in mind, we need to let things slide. Not everything is worth going stark raving bonkers over. Know what I mean? Breathe.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on April 7, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

While in Aries season, you generally like to let your Aries flag wave wildly in the breeze. You are strong and assertive, and on a day like today, April 7, 2023, during the transit of Moon opposite Mercury, you may end up using that flag as a spear. What's meant here is that you can be a little too aggressive, and you know it. The problem is that you get on a roll where you decide in your mind that you need to be right.

And when you're 'right,' that means that if someone doesn't agree with you, they are wrong, and during the Moon opposite Mercury, you want to punish those who are 'wrong.' You are unforgiving and a bit of a steamroller today, and it won't be appreciated. Fortunately, you do wish to be appreciated, so when you put two and two together, you'll figure out that if you want to remain in people's good graces, you will have to stand down.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

On April 7, 2023, you will do what you do so well: put someone down with the snappiest banter. You like hearing the sound of your own voice, and when it comes to weaving a proper insult, you are the go-to spin doctor for all things witty and cruel. This is in full blossom during the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, which really taps into your ability to be heartless.

Naturally, whoever is receiving your not-so-lovely speech will be hurt by your words, so you can walk away knowing you've had one of your grand negative victories. Unfortunately, you will understand too late that you've just seriously injured someone and feel guilty. You've done this before; you spew and then regret it. Count today as another one of those blunder-filled days. It might be a good idea to think rather than speak on April 7, 2023.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, what goes wrong for you today is that you won't let yourself off the hook. You've spent what feels like your entire life trying to love yourself, and why you don't can only be answered by the thousand and one responses you and you know. You can't seem to stick with the self-love thing, and on April 7, 2023, during the transit of the Moon opposite Mercury, you'll be especially hard on yourself.

This never leads to much good as you also tend to 'share the wealth,' meaning that you have enough anger in you that it spills over and onto anyone with whom you share space. You need to be 'talked down' by a friend with the patience to deal with your temporary tantrum. What's good is that it is temporary and that you know this nervous state of being will eventually be done with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.