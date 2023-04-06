April 7, 2023 These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Betrayed, Thanks To The Moon Square Pluto

Three zodiac signs will be betrayed by someone they love during the Moon square Pluto on April 7, 2023, and it will hurt. Taurus, Scorpio and Capricorn may find out they have been cheated on, lied to, or robbed by a loved one this Friday. None of it feels good, but the key here is to steady oneself with positive affirmations. "I am just fine. I am a survivor. I am a good person."

We all need to remember that, whatever happens, we are not to blame. Betrayal isn't about being punished for our own actions; it's about someone else's wrong move and how they are inconsiderate enough to take us down. Read on to see how betrayal may transpire during the Moon square Pluto on Friday.

These three zodiac signs will be betrayed on April 7, 2023:

You are about to recognize that the person you've entrusted with your heart and soul has betrayed you. You will feel dumbstruck as you placed everything you have into this person, and you are shocked that such a thing could happen. Well, it always 'could' happen because that's people for you. What you have to avoid doing today is jumping to rash decisions; yes, you've been betrayed and lied to, but no, it is not the right time to react impulsively.

During Moon square Pluto on April 7, 2023, you will feel like vengeance itself; but you have to back down and think. You don't want to become so reactionary that you hurt yourself even more. You need to step back, calm yourself down and think. Think until you know what to do about it, and then act...but refrain from action on this day. They are in the wrong. Don't make it worse.

On April 7, you will know betrayal, which will sting worse than you could imagine. The emotional turmoil you will experience will knock you for a loop and put you in a state of extreme vulnerability. You do not want to feel this way, and you may end up talking to yourself all day long, trying to assemble the pieces that explain the who, what, where and how of it all. How could such a thing happen to you?!

You've been such an excellent, giving partner...and yet, you might recognize that you've also been naive. This person duped you, and you didn't even know it. Oh, the anger you will feel once the surprise dies down. Today is for mixed emotions, that's for sure. During Moon square Pluto, you will want revenge...but not until you've had a long, hysterical cry.

Today, April 7, is not your best day. You will receive news today that the person you've trusted to be upfront and honest with you has been deceptive and dubious. In fact, they are a bold-faced liar, and during Moon square Pluto, you will know this to be true.

The new truth is that the old lover is a liar. What to do? What to do? You may feel as though your entire world is falling apart, and you know that you can't remain calm, although you might not know where to place your boiling hot energy. You can't believe this is happening, yet none of it seems that surprising. As you put the pieces back together, it seems this person has been lying to you all along. You've been betrayed, Capricorn, and it practically blinds you with rage.

