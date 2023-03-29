Every Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For March 30, 2023

We need to know what the future holds.
We are coming from the First Quarter Moon in Cancer, and today's tarot is short and sweet. Now that we have begun a new lunar phase and are over the 'weekday hump,' today can feel uncomplicated and uneventful. Here's what your tarot horoscope has to say for Thursday, March 30, 2023, by zodiac sign.
Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 30, 2023.
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: The Devil
Desire doesn’t have to mean you give in to the temptation when caught up in the moment. You have free will and get to decide how to manage your time.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: The World
Bank on yourself. You have a lot going for you and for this reason many doors of opportunity can open for you. All you need to do is make a single decision and that is to make the most of your time no matter what the day brings.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: The Fool
Rushing into a situation before you are ready is not wise. You want to be sure that you are prepared for the moment and not just doing something that pleases others.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: The Tower
A financial problem may come up today and catch you off guard. Not knowing where or how you can manage an expense is stressful but just as a sudden bill comes your way so can a quick solution. Yours is coming around soon.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: The Hermit
You tend to draw attention to yourself and today you may decide that you prefer not to have all eyes on you. Today is that one day where you want to be alone in your thoughts, and there’s nothing wrong with that.
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: The Sun
You know a good thing when you see it. So when the feeling is right go with it. Nothing is better than enjoying the experience you have been gifted.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles
Money and more money is coming your way. A check from a tax return or a bonus from your boss will grade your life. Don’t spend it all in one place.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Strength
You don't have to prove yourself to anyone any longer. There's a point in time when you have created a reputation for yourself that precedes you. Once you have established your work ethic, your results speak for themselves.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: Queen of Cups
Your feelings are a powerful force, and when you get a gut reaction to someone or a situation, listen to your instincts. Your heart always knows what you want.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles
Don’t be afraid to apply for a job that’s more than what you’re used to doing. Sometimes a company will give you a chance. You might be offered training on the job
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Queen of Wands
When the timing is right, you'll know. Knowing when to begin something is hard, but the ideal moment will stand out to you. When the stars align, and your heart feels at ease, that's when you can tell you're ready to start a new journey.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Four of Wands
You have too many things going on at the same time. You have a lot of irons in the fire right now. With so many projects running simultaneously, keeping up with each one will be a challenge. Stay on point using resources and tools that help monitor your time and track productivity.
