Today's Love Horoscope For Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Times have changed, and when we say that, we really mean it. Several planets have shifted zodiac signs, and now Mars is in the zodiac sign of Cancer. Take fire and put it under water. What do you get? That is the theme for all zodiac signs in astrology today, March 29, 2023.

Love is patient, but it can also feel frustrating during these early degrees of Mars in Cancer. To find out what's happening in your love life, according to your love horoscope, on March 29, 2023.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, March 29, 2023:

Aries

Don't lament the past. Things 'could have been different', but because they did not go as you had hoped, that does not mean you need to be so hard on yourself. Life often takes us in a different direction, and the future does look so bright for you, Aries

Taurus

Love is worth talking about. An amazing thing happens when you allow yourself to explore words of love. You learn to feel hopeful about the future and embrace the possibility of experiencing the romance of your dreams.

Gemini

Question how and with whom you invest your time. Time is a limited resource, and you deserve to be valued and appreciated for all you are. Don't squander time on someone who you know is not for you. Instead, be lonely for a moment as you search for the person who is.

Cancer

You may have a learning curve, but as you learn to love someone how they need to be loved, count yourself a success. Romance is not something you are naturally born with knowing how to do. It takes time, effort and a lot of communication.

Leo

Place a little blame on the past, but remember to live in the present. There is no real value in bringing up past situations or circumstances. Today, see this new relationship as a chance to get it right. Discuss your ex less and focus on what your current partner has done to improve your life and make you happy.

Virgo

It's good to fall in love with your best friend. So many people fall for someone without knowing if they are truly compatible as a team. You will start to see the areas of your relationship where you are similar to each other and how it has allowed you to bond in a big and powerful way.

Libra

Honesty will earn you lots of respect. People, especially your love, will value that you speak the truth even when it can be hard to hear. It's good to be a person people can trust. Being truthful in love is not necessarily easy, but giving true feedback and opinion is helpful.

Scorpio

Aim for good health in love and within yourself. Put balance and self-care as top priorities. You may desire and long for a relationship partner, but doing things for yourself is also important. Self-care and self-love enable you to think and choose relationship partners wisely.

Sagittarius

Forgiveness is an essential part of every relationship. Even if you have no red flags within your partnership, an attitude that you are both human and doing your best keeps communication lines open. Be willing to share from the heart.

Capricorn

There's no room for fear in love, and when you sense that your partner is holding or pulling back, ask why. There may be an insecurity to talk about. Be willing to address the pain of the past to bring you closer together as two healed, whole individuals.

Aquarius

Be patient in love. Trust the process and give each other time to learn how the other person loves and needs to be loved. A new relationship is a form of change, and both partners need time to adjust to one another. Give things time to work themselves out without forcing closeness before you are both ready.

Pisces

Success in love is hard work, but it's also so worth it. Once you move beyond self-doubt and questions about how the two of you may work together as a couple, you may find it much easier to find the right rhythm within your relationship. As a couple, staying proactive helps the two of you to persevere through the tests of time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.