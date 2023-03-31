3 Zodiac Signs With 'Exciting’ Horoscopes On Saturday, April 1, 2023

It is a brand-new month, and with that powerful shift comes the abundance of possibilities surrounding you, reminding you that anything is possible. While the Vernal Equinox and the start of the Spring season were celebrated a few weeks ago, April is often considered the first month the world really feels like it is left behind the barrenness of winter for new growth.

The earth may pass through physical changes during the seasons, but today is also a reminder that you and people go through your own seasons. In winter, you can feel more introverted, hopeless, and quiet and need more physical and emotional rest as the world slows in understanding alongside you. However, as the snow melts, releasing new growth budding up from the cold earth, you start to feel your hope, anticipation and own renewal coming.

Today the Leo Moon begins the day by squaring off with Uranus in Taurus. Uranus is the great awakener responsible for life's unexpected and surprising moments. Yet, in Taurus, it also shows you that it is all part of creating a more solid and long-lasting foundation for life. As these two meet in the heavens today, it starts the day with a spontaneity that feels like you are about to burst in anticipation of what will come.

You will be craving new ways to announce yourself to the world, opening yourself to new feelings, and even feeling more willing to take risks toward exploring opportunities lingering in your life. This sets the stage for a brand-new month that is still part of the energetic portal between the Aries New Moons but is separate all on its own.

As the day progresses, exuberance becomes a deeper excitement as Leo Moon squares off with Venus in Taurus. Venus is the planet of love, beauty, and finances. Taurus is mostly concerned with pleasure and stability, it wants life to feel good, but it also needs consistency. When the Leo Moon meets Venus in Taurus, it creates a deeper awareness of feelings and changes lingering under what you have been aware of. This presents a fleeting moment in which you can see with greater clarity the truth of your own feelings, of those of others and even of all that is possible around you at this time.

A square represents a climax point in which things cannot continue as they have been, and instead, a new action or choice must be made. Yet, under this, the Leo Moon harmonizes with Jupiter in Aries, giving everything a shiny, exciting, and abundant glow. The Leo Moon and Jupiter in Aries give positive energy, excitement, hope, and optimism to making magic happen within your life. It is the feeling that nothing can stop you, and that is true. When you truly know that anything is possible, you will do anything to create it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Saturday, April 1, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Uranus within your own sign will activate the themes of your first house today, which means it is about bringing in fresh energy and excitement towards new and emerging beliefs and desires about your life. As Uranus squares off with the Leo Moon activating your fourth house of home and family, there is likely something that you have wanted to change within this area. In your first house, Uranus is responsible for massive changes regarding how you view life and how authentic you present yourself.

With the Leo Moon mentioning matters at home, it is an exciting time for a change which is strengthened as the moon later makes a square to Venus in your first house of Taurus. This energy for you is about embracing what you have learned about yourself and honoring that in terms of whatever may be on the horizon when it comes to home — and who you consider family.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In times of momentous change, boundless joy is present. Jupiter, the planet of abundance, expansion, and luck, first reentered your sign at the end of last year. Since then, it has been moving through your sign, helping you become your best self and improve your financial standing. As the Aries stellium occurred in February, more focus was on your sense of self and what you want from life. With the stellium still in effect, this is a powerful time for transformation for you.

However, there is also room for joy along the way. Today is about this as Jupiter in Aries forms a trine with the Leo Moon activating your fifth house of pleasure. The fifth house rules pleasure, joy, self-expression, and creativity. It helps you rediscover what excites your soul and engages your mind with curiosity. It also helps you remember what brings you happiness, even if it may feel like a transition. Ultimately, today helps remind you that all your growth is worth it as you create more space for all the good to appear in your life.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The Moon continues to move through your own sign today, activating themes of your first house, which involve all your desires and dreams for life. As it does, it will square off with Uranus and Venus in Taurus, highlighting your tenth house of career and then will trine Jupiter in Aries, which governs your ninth house of luck and abundance. It is time to be excited about the phase of life that you are in. Be excited about where you are headed, and let yourself trust those feelings.

More passion is coming to your career, and your life is set to be expanded by all the lucky opportunities that are coming in. All you must do is allow yourself to see not only that you deserve it but that to get the life you have dreamt of you also will have to do things differently. Even if it seems scary initially, you are being fully supported by the universe to reach for the stars and the Moon.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.