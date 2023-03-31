The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Be Fooled By Love On April 1, 2023

Everyone knows April 1 is the notorious April Fools' Day. It's a day that is dedicated to pranks and practical jokes. Its origins are rooted in ancient festivals that celebrated the Spring Equinox. Because Spring represents change, historically, people were hesitant to start anew and changing their plans or schedules wasn't an attractive idea, so other people would play tricks on them to get them to move. Parties would be thrown for the one who was hesitant to change, and when that party would show up, nobody would be there. April fools!

Sounds like a bunch of humans with very little imagination and less to do. Still, in all, somehow, this ridiculous ritual of pranking people on the first of April stuck around for centuries. Today, we are once again in the presence of April Fools' Day, and while we may dread what may be in store for us, we carry with us the idea that should someone play a trick on us, we won't let them get the better of us, no matter what.

Here's where things take a twist; we have, on this day, the transit of Moon square Venus, and between the joker-mentality of the day and the transit itself, we're looking at how three signs of the Zodiac stand up to the idea of being made into a laughing stock. We refer to how ex-lovers played us the wrong way and how we were once duped by friends who may have lied to our faces. We are not open to being pranked, and we don't care if we end up being the people who 'can't take a joke.' We will flip the joke on its ear today because on this day, April 1, 2023, we won't get fooled again.

The three zodiac signs who refused to be fooled by love again on April 1, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You approach this day with caution, as you are never the person who is up for being tricked, fooled or pranked. You feel as though you've spent a lifetime falling for people's BS, and you are no longer enamored with the idea of being the most naive person on the planet. You have believed in people to a fault, and while you aren't fond of the idea of being cold or unresponsive to the emotional needs of others, you aren't up for putting yourself on the line anymore.

During the transit of Moon square Venus, you will be very aware of people and their intentions today; you don't trust everybody — not in the same way you used to, and being wary seems to suit you just fine on April 1, 2023. Experience has taught you to watch out, and that's exactly what you'll be doing today. You feel stronger during Moon square Venus because you feel as though you can finally defend yourself against those who may wish to harm you.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today brings you a lot of shrugging and walking away, and what's meant by that is, on April 1, 2023, you'll notice that you are being led into what feels like someone else's passive-aggressive scheme. Someone wants you to act a certain way, and during Moon square Venus, you will catch on to their antics, and you will turn them down. This will anger them as they feel they have very little control over you, and you've come to know that if you give in, you'll be feeding their control-freak nature. You are not into being controlled, as you feel that it's not only unfair but manipulative and unkind. This person wants you to jump up and down as if you were a sideshow act, and you know that pleasing them is a one-way ticket to humiliation. You opt for self-respect on this day, as you are not one who will be fooled by another's desire to control you.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You feel that you are finally 'old enough' to take your advice, and during Moon square Venus, that rings true even louder than it did before. Today, April 1, puts you in the position of being a fool; will you take the challenge and let yourself become completely degraded and pranked by someone else's an insane sense of humor? Oh, hell no, you won't. We're looking at your love life here, and unfortunately, for some of you Aquarians, today is the day you find out something about your lover that is less than savory. They may be cheating on you or stealing from you. Yeah, it's that bad, but it's also an opportunity for you to grab your self-respect and make something out of it. You are being toyed with, Aquarius; someone close to you is playing you for a fool, but what they don't know is that you're not going to take it. The joke is on them. Today is not as sad as you'd think, as this is something that needed to be done. You needed to show this person what you are truly made of.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.