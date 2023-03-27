Each Zodiac Sign's 'Accurate' Horoscope For Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Our emotions take a high note as the Moon enters the First Quarter Moon phase just after entering the zodiac sign of Cancer on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. A First Quarter Moon phase is a crisis where we feel a cosmic nudge to start something new using intuition, emotion, and heightened awareness.

Your daily horoscope for today highlights which area your zodiac sign may feel this energy the most. Read on to find out what the day has in store for you.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Your priorities reset as you begin to shift your attention toward home and family matters. The Moon enters Cancer and then culminates in the First Quarter Moon can have you pondering circumstances related to finances, decisions you need to make, and also how to navigate choices that position your life in a different direction.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Today's First Quarter Moon in Cancer brings out critical conversations with authority figures, and you may find yourself at a crossroads where you need to speak or hold back information. Today could be a slightly difficult ballgame for you as this is the first Moon not to be opposite of Pluto, the planet of change. In otherwords, today, you hold more power in the dynamic than in the past.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Decisions regarding personal finances, particularly centered around items you'd like to purchase or matters associated with real estate transactions, can arise today. You will be focusing on emotional value more than monetary value. You may find it difficult to separate yourself from sentimental attachments regarding investments, so take this into consideration when planning your future spending.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you are ready to take a good look at your life and make a few key changes that are timely and important. You may recognize some shortcomings that can become strengths if worked on and handled correctly. Today, plan to bring up some of these areas with a therapist or life coach to create a good strategy and course of action.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Certain things you cannot take with you as you move into the next chapter of your life. You're looking at relationships, toxic partnerships, and even a few bad habits you've brought on to yourself. You are ready to cut ties and move forward without looking back. Regret has become less control over you, and as a result, you're emotionally able to detach and make wise, logical choices.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A friendship dynamic starts manifesting, and you can see things as they are. This s a time when you're interested in making new friends and expanding your social circle. This week can be a critical time to network, expand your social calendar and accept invitations for business networking opportunities that suit your current professional interests.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Doing work you feel passionate about and intimately connected to is good. Today you will want to work on projects that mean something to you personally and professionally. You are more contentious about where you invest your time, talents and resources, and you desire to participate in areas of work that resonate with your inner values.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You are open to new ideas and greater experiences so that education may become increasingly important to you. You may decide to sign up for a learning course only or choose to begin the application process for graduate school to earn a higher diploma. Education will be on the mind, and there are many ways to become involved and learn how to better yourself in the process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A gift with an emotional attachment can feel insufferable to you. You may not enjoy someone trying to 'gift' you help when in need. You'd rather earn things and take care of your talents and interests. Today can present some confusion and difficulty in getting needs met while maintaining a sense of autonomy.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today a key relationship that has been meaningful to you for quite some time can feel at odds now with who you are and what you need. You may find it easier to take a step back and impartially evaluate things from a distance before allowing emotions to cloud your perception of how things truly are.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today, you'll be ready to dive into work and a routine that satisfies your need for familiarity and consistency. You will feel much better pursuing activities that are easy for you to start and finish instead of working in foreign and challenging areas.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today is a great day for doing something really romantic and fun. You're ready to invest time in playful activities that bring out your inner child. For today, be sure to make time for fun and explore your inner child.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.