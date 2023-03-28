3 Zodiac Signs 'Feel Deep Regret' On March 29, 2023

Let's just put it this way: today, March 29 isn't exactly what we'd call a 'bad' day but it might end up being one that we regret. What we're looking at today is excess; too much this, too much that, and a whole lot more where that comes from. Because we have the transit that represents excess and perhaps even...gluttony, namely Moon square Jupiter, we who are predisposed to overeating and basically overdoing it, will be doing just that. Today, we overdo it.

And depending on what 'your pleasure' is, that could mean a whole lot of trouble coming down the pike. The transit, Moon square Jupiter, is not necessarily bad...it IS, however, tempting. And, should we bend in the direction of what tempts us, on this day, we might just go a little too far in that state that need. The problem with Moon square Jupiter and this day is that we don't know when to stop, and that is mainly because everything feels so dang good.

Giving in to temptation isn't always bad, but for some zodiac signs, the concept of limitation is non-existent. In other words, we could seriously do ourselves some damage on this day if we are not careful. We can have our cake and eat it too, but we need to keep in mind the idea of portion control, and while this can definitely be food-related, it's life-related as well. If you are one of the signs mentioned here today, then be careful as to not overdo it.

Three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on March 29, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Go big or go home. That's your motto in a nutshell, Leo, and even though you have proof positive that this isn't always the best advice to follow, it's still the essence of who you are, and on this day, March 29, 2023, during the transit of Moon square Jupiter, you will do what you do - over DO it all. You like to give yourself 'breaks' or at least, that's what you call them. What you are really doing is giving yourself an excuse to go whole hog on whatever it is that tempts you. It may be food or it may be something addictive, and that's where you have to put your foot down. You have done great things with your life and you have exhibited immense amounts of willpower; don't blow it all because Moon square Jupiter pushes you in the direction of gluttonous disregard. Stay on track, keep it within limits.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

There is nothing you love better than giving yourself permission to go crazy with something you adore, but you know yourself too well to think this is merely about permission...it's about temptation and your own ability to steer clear from it. On March 29, 2023, during Moon square Jupiter, you may find that you can't listen to your own good advice and things like 'staying away' are just not in your vocabulary. This transit works on your sense of rationality; you will find a way to excuse yourself for your behavior, blaming it on stress or some bill that's been hovering over your head, unpaid. You will look to everything but yourself for a way out of indulging in whatever tempts you most, and you will more than likely not win this battle. If you can stay sane and get a grip, then cut it short, if possible.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Because you love the idea of discipline, you've lead a fairly strict life. You enjoy the concept of routine and when it comes to resisting temptation, you do as you see fit. If it works for you, then you're all in, and if it serves to hurt you in the long run, then you rid yourself of the idea. You are strict and tight; you know how to run your life to maximum efficiency. And then there's today, March 29, 2023, and the transit of the day is Moon square Jupiter. Hello time to mess it all up. Honestly, you know you have days like this, meaning days where you throw all of your discipline and self-care to the breeze and you just get down and dirty with the dogs. Today is that day, Scorpio, and this blog is not here to give you that permission so don't read it as your built-in excuse. This one's on you. Blow all your hard work, or stay on target. Up to you.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.