Tarot Horoscope For March 23, 2023, For All Zodiac Signs

Each zodiac sign has a special message in today's tarot horoscope. March 23, 2023, brings amazing changes to the astrological energy for the year. We have the Sun in Aries paired with a Moon entering Taurus. Pluto, the planet that rules change, has entered a new zodiac sign — Aquarius, ruled by the Star tarot card.

The universe speaks to us in various ways: symbolism, dreams, other people, and nature. Today you might find that your tarot card reading invokes special meaning that fits your life and where you are now. Read on to find out what your card has to say to you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Today you get The Fool tarot card, which signifies a fresh start. You might be afraid to try something new but don't worry. No one is perfect, Aries, and as hard as you try to get things right the first time, you may have to accept that good enough will work. Today, give yourself a little bit of grace as you're doing your best.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

The Emperor tarot card is a sign of your strength and courage, and sometimes you use your strength in a way that may be passive-aggressive. Think before you do. Yes, you have a fighter's spirit today, but pick your battles wisely. When life challenges you to your limits, you find a way to rise and win. So no reason to take anyone down as you climb to the top.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Temper, temper, Gemini. Temperance tells a story of how your patience is tested and proven in a big way. Love can motivate your ability to forgive someone who has hurt you. You don't let a mistake ruin a relationship. Instead, you work through it together.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

The stars are forever in your favor, and when you get the Star tarot card, it shows your dreams come true. A prayer gets answered, and something wonderful happens in your life when you least expect it. Amen!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Lucky you, Leo! You got the Sun tarot card today which is the card you rule. This is a fantastic omen. Today you’ve got the upper hand in everything you say and do. The key is to avoid arrogance. Lead with love and the chips will fall in a favorable way.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Today emotions can feel conflicted when you have the Two of Cups tarot card. In general, life can be so confusing. So today, when your emotions feel pulled in two different directions, take a deep breath. Nothing is more important than your inner peace.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Something in your life has gone too far, and the pendulum swings in the opposite direction. Today it’s all about finding your place in this world and returning to a grassroots level in your life. Don't people-please for a positive outcome. Aim for balance, and try not to fall into bad habits or extremes to get what you want.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

The Moon tarot card often comes up when dealing with a lie or a secret. Deception is hard to find, but you are smart enough to spot it today. While you may not confront the person with the facts, you’ll silently protect your heart to avoid being led down the wrong way.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Tower

A catastrophe strikes again. Today, something unexpected can get your pocketbook in a way you did not anticipate. Money goes easily, and rebuilding what you’ve lost may take time. However, you are resourceful. Don’t give up. You will be able to recoup your losses in no time.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

You don’t know what the future holds but today a happy surprise can bring a bit of luck your way. You just have to keep doing what you’re passionate about. The path will lead you to your goal.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

There’s an eternal hope in your heart that never seems to go out no matter what you go through. Today you connect with the spiritual side of life and see how an angel has been keeping you safe.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You are so patient and kind. Wisdom has taught you that every person has their own way of doing things. And you have to accept them for who they are. This helps you to stay happy today, even if others aren’t, when they are spending time with you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.