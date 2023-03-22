Thursday Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign In Astrology On March 23, 2023

On March 23, 2023, the Moon leaves the zodiac sign of Aries. With the energy of the New Moon behind us, we have a more level-headed Moon in Taurus. However, we won't let our guard down just yet. The Moon will meet with Uranus tomorrow, shaking things up for us emotionally. While the Moon is in Taurus, we feel less motivated to 'make things happen' and prefer our carnal comforts, but this dynamic duo of a Moon conjunct Uranus can leave us feeling unsafe and even anxious.

For the next few days, money will be of concern for us, as Taurus rules money, personal property, and agriculture, including leather, wood, and tangible, earthy things. In anticipation of a run-in with Uranus, and the changing of Pluto entering Aquarius, today can feel rocky and less open to getting the things we want. Read your zodiac sign's daily horoscope, including your Moon and Rising sign astrology forecasts to learn more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Nothing says, "I love me," like self-care, and today you have a golden opportunity to make yourself a priority. The Moon enters your sector of personal investments, so regardless of what you have going on in your day, try to make it a point to do something just for you. Cook meal at home or turn in early for a few more hours of shut-eye.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon enters your sign today, where it will be encouraging you to be yourself even if you are tempted to pretend to be someone whom you are not to impress others. No matter what flaws you possess, as we all have some, your individuality is what people admire. So, embrace it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Why hold on to the past, Gemini? Your memory is long, and you can recall facts, figures and other types of data without trying too hard. But, this wonderful skill you possess can turn into a negative when you cling to problems, defects in others or slights that were hurtful. Today, think about forgiveness, even if you can't let something go. The more you consider life beyond a grudge, the easier it can be to let go and move on.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

The warm and fuzzies, Cancer, is what you're all about. Today, embrace your time with friends and consider how good it feels to be loved. Fill the rest of this week with fun activities, including a night out with your best friend to make memories together.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

If you're ready to make a career change, today, the doors of fate open wide for you. The Moon entering your career sector brings money to you, and it comes in the form of a promotion or a job interview with an offer that follows. Brush up your interview skills and put your feelers out. Reach out to recruiters and update your LinkedIn profile so it's sharp and ready to be viewed.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Once you've made the decision to follow a spiritual path, you have to choose how you'll go about your daily practices and rituals. It's not an all-or-nothing proposition, though. Be gentle with yourself. The purpose of growing your awareness is to look into matters of the soul, and it takes time to discover who you are and what faith means to you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Good fortune comes your way, Libra. You receive the trust of a good friend who decides you are someone they can confide in. It's a big responsibility to be the one true friend that a person can talk to. You may not know what to say when you first hear something intense. Be the shoulder to lean on and not judge.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today love takes on a sweet tone as you learn something new about your partner. Today you embark on a journey of discovery where you explore your relationship. You learn something new about your mate, drawing you closer together. This is a great time to schedule a date night out or to sit down over coffee and simply chat.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today is perfect for cranking out some chores and getting things done that you ordinarily dislike doing but need to check off your to-do list. If there are a few items you prefer to remove from your to-do list altogether, consider requesting quotes from professionals in the service industry to help you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's another beautiful day for love, Capricorn. The Moon enters your creativity and romance sector. Single or in a relationship, it's a great day to plan something simple yet fun. Check out a painting class or invite friends to your home to do a group craft with a specific theme.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You love to beautify your personal space, and today is perfect for shopping to buy that one signature piece that will provide the perfect ambiance in your living space. You'll enjoy thrifting or going to a flea market to dig for treasures or an antique with lots of character.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Meaningful conversations are what's in store for you today. It's nice to chat with a good friend by text or phone. You don't have to try too hard to get things flowing. Just send something funny to get the banter flowing.

