3 Zodiac Signs Find 'Luck And Love' On March 23, 2023

March 22, 2023, may very well end up as one of the better days for three zodiac signs in love and luck, but there will be a catch: if we can get past certain inhibitions — and those can range from mild to severe — we may just 'be on to something here' in our romantic relationships. While that sounds good in written words, it's not as easy to simply get over an inhibition, but today we have a helper in this department: Mercury trine Lilith, the transit of the day.

We're not just talking about the kind of inhibitions that we are naturally inclined towards upholding in the bedroom; this is an extended version, and with Mercury trine Lilith as our support on this day, March 23, 2023, we are looking at breaking old habits that have become so ingrained in us that we don't know how much damage we are actually causing the relationship we are. This could be about cleaning or...personal hygiene. Yes, it's that deep-rooted and that 'in your face.' The problem is that what is obvious to others may not even register to us, and that's where Mercury trine Lilith lends a hand.

It's time to make major changes FOR the sake of the relationship. There may not be anything wrong with the relationship...it's the habits and problematic inhibitions that accompany the relationship. This is the time for Spring cleaning, and that's an umbrella that covers so much territory. Let's get on it, signs. And for the three signs of the Zodiac who will be hit hardest by Mercury trine Lilith, prepare to watch your life get better. Can you handle it?

Three zodiac signs are luckiest in love on March 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You are about to put your romantic partner to the test: will they pass, or will they fail? Well, that all depends on how you deliver your ultimatum, as that is what you intend to do. If you come off as brash and pushy, you may end up scaring them away, and then you'll never serve your purpose. However, if you use the inherent communication skills that come along with Mercury trine Lilith, you may be able to reach inside your partner and shake them up a little. This is someone who needs to be nudged; they have let something go bad, and they may very well be unaware of how they declined. They will not know what's going on unless you, Taurus, tell them. If you want to have a great romance, then this one will be on you to start the machinery. The rest is on them, and with help, it can work.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is all about how you, personally, get over an inhibition. The problem is that you sometimes think you know how to do such a thing, and because you haven't finessed it out, you end up speaking out of turn or impulsively and without compassion. Your partner has asked you to make certain changes that they feel are important to the growth of your relationship. At first, you might want to react with a defensive nature, but you may also feel the vibration of Mercury trine Lilith, and that could help you figure out your next move without feeling you need to defend yourself. Today has all the potential you might need to get past certain inhibitions to finally put them aside and get on with the good stuff. You love your partner, and you want to please them. It's time to make that a reality.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

On March 23, 2023, during the transit of Mercury trine Lilith, you may get the chance to grow up, Virgo. You have left both your house and your relationship in squalor; you have taken advantage of the idea that your partner will not only go with your neglectful habits but that they enable you to get even worse. You have become neglectful, and it's starting to show everywhere. You have an inhibition: you will not allow yourself to see how forgone you've become, and your partner supports this; this is called enabling. You and the person you love have become forgetful of things like cleanliness and personal hygiene, and because you accept each other in this way, you have become worse and worse. It's time to grow up, Virgo. Time to clean your house.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.