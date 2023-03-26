3 Zodiac Signs Have 'Tedious' Weekly Horoscopes, March 26 - April 1, 2023

March is one of those months that, because of its original 'curse' (the Ides of March, the day of massive betrayal and back-stabbing) it tends to be that one month of the year that acts like a bone in one's throat. We know we're eventually going to hack it up and clear our breathing passages, but until we get the 'all-clear' it's not going to let us go until April 1. Oh, March, you are one cruel mistress!

The good news is that we've made it to the last week, and the transits that influence us will take their final tow before moving into the outer stratosphere. We are looking at how we battle through the week with Pluto in Aquarius stirring up trouble at every turn, a Quarter Moon in Cancer to make us take it all too, too seriously, and Mars trine Saturn to let us know who exactly is on our side, and who isn't. Hint: during Mars trine Saturn, we don't feel that anyone is on our side. Ouchies!

We are looking at how three signs are especially grumpy thanks to Moon opposite Pluto, and being that we're resolving with Moon square Venus, we can probably assume that the reason for our grumpiness is due to some ridiculous argument we'll be having with our romantic partner. We've got Venus conjunct Uranus at the week's end, which will practically ensure that we say and do the wrong thing where love is concerned. Get those seatbelts on. Click it or ticket!

March 26 - April 1, 2023, weekly horoscopes are 'tedious' for three zodiac signs:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

This week puts you in direct confrontation with someone at work, and not only are you bored out of your face at the idea that this 'issue' is still going on, you are seething with rage over the idea that this co-worker still pegs you as the problem. They simply cannot give it a rest, and even though you've brought this problem up several times with 'management' and even though management has taken your side, it's as if you've got this weird personal karma to pay off when it comes to this nagging associate. You can leave the office or workplace and enjoy the rest of your day...or can you? That's the thing, because you are a Virgo, you are also a ruminator, so you take your work home with you and you dwell on it until it basically ruins your entire week.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You feel the pressure at work and at home this week, and with the Quarter Moon in Cancer, you might start to take it all too personally. There is no conspiracy against you, Libra, however try telling that to yourself. You feel defeated, and you haven't even started, but your energy levels are low this week due to the pull of Moon opposite Pluto and you feel as though it might be better to stop before you start. You just can't get motivated this week, and while that's not necessarily the worst news in the world, you really wanted to do something of value during this time. Part of the pressure you put on yourself has to do with the week itself: you set this week up for ambition and success, and yet, you aren't feeling it, even in the slightest. Your best bet this week is to take the crushing weight off your shoulders and just accept that this isn't the only week you have to accomplish whatever it is that you want to accomplish.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's really not the worst week, but it does come with what you might call 'unnecessary hassles.' You don't like hassles, Scorpio. You like things neat and tidy and it seems as though, no matter where you go, you find that everything is either out of order or a total mess. You are also not keen on taking responsibility for playing a part in the mess that now dominates your week, which makes it a little worse for you. You will look high and low for someone to place blame on, and that's the tricky part: no one is accepting your blame, in fact, they will be turning away from you intentionally, just to show you that they aren't there to be your doormat. You may learn a lesson the hard way during this week, Scorpio, and that is that you need to take responsibility for the things that upset your life, your week and your world. You somehow got yourself here...figure out what went wrong and adjust.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.