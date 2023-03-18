Relationships End For 4 Zodiac Signs This Week, March 20 - 26, 2023

The week of March 20 - 26, four zodiac signs fall out of love and end their relationships, partly because the much-awaited Pluto transit into Aquarius occurs, ushering in a new era and pushing your timeline ahead. Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the keeper of secrets, truths, and the power to bring both to light. Pluto also rules transformational energy and often is associated with the Phoenix energy of being able to rise once again from the ashes.

There is a natural process of rebirth that comes with all that Pluto touches. As it begins to end its fifteen-year cycle in Capricorn and starts to test its wings in the air sign, Aquarius, a huge opportunity is coming your way. While Pluto will dance in and out of these two zodiac signs for the next year, you are being given a chance to see a greater truth and path in the week ahead.

This one is wrapped up in a bigger change than just your romantic status, which will have far-reaching consequences for years to come, as this new Plutonian cycle will remain until 2043. At the same time, the first of two back-to-back Aries New Moons occurs alongside Mars shifting into Cancer after a seven-month stay in Gemini. New Beginnings are here whether you are ready or not, and so is change. Because while you cannot stop life from shifting and transforming — you are always responsible for whether you grow through it or not.

Four zodiac signs fall out of love and end relationships March 20 - 26, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Your amazing new beginning will come, but first, you need to take the opportunities the universe is giving you for self-growth. Right now, you are being guided to tune back into yourself and put together the pieces that you have previously abandoned. But to do this in a way that will change your life forever means you must reevaluate your romantic relationship. In most cases, this connection was entered into for varied reasons, that connection or even an emotional bond. Instead, for many it might have been a pregnancy had occurred, it felt like the music stopped, and you both were the only ones left standing or even that you simply had been together too long to break up, and marriage just seemed like the next step. It may not even be a marriage situation but even just a commitment that was made for logical reasons instead of emotional ones.

Since Jupiter first entered your zodiac sign, you have been urged to expand beyond your current limitations to do that, though you must ask yourself what it is you want versus what it is you should be doing. When there is a focused collection of planetary energy within your Sun Sign it means that you are being asked to reflect more on yourself. This includes your beliefs, your desires and even dreams for your life. The week ahead brings the first of two back-to-back New Moons within your sign of Aries. In this, it creates a portal effect which opens with this week’s New Moon on the 21st and closes with the second Aries New Moon on April 20th. It also emphasizes the fated last degree, which exists within every sign, and which becomes crucial this month. The fated last degree represents endings and massive transformations within your life. You know this time is coming; it is just now time to embrace it.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Not only is Mars finally moving into Cancer this week after spending the past seven months in your zodiac sign of Gemini, but Pluto in Capricorn is just finishing its time in your eighth house. Your eighth house in your natal chart represents death, rebirth, transformation, sex and even finances. During this time, you explored hidden aspects of life or even those that may have previously been unknown such as astrology, occult practices or even those related to sexual expression. But it has also been a time for healing which would have led to either a separation, merging or even a little bit of both in your romantic life. As Pluto is wrapping up, it is time here before it dances back and forth for the next year cementing the lessons and focus for the next chapter, this is your week to submit your declaration of freedom – which for you includes someone you are declaring your freedom from.

While Mars was in Gemini, it made you less confident with your words and decisions. It was to help you pause and to approach big life decisions differently, but in the process, you were left feeling like you could not move forward at all during the past seven months. Now as Mars moves into Cancer, bringing of themes of value associated with your second house, you will be focusing on finances and those relationships which genuinely add value to your life. In addition, as Saturn just recently moved into your house of career, this is where most of your energy and focus will be for the next few years. It does not mean there will not be a time for love, but only that right now, focusing on yourself, your interests, and your career might be what matters most.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

During the week and even months ahead, it is important to stay aware of whether it feels like you are co-creating your life with the universe or resisting the changes that it is bringing. Pluto has been in Capricorn since 2008; spend some time reflecting this week on what began or was going on from 2007-2009. While Pluto’s effect on romantic chapters can be seen by anyone because Capricorn is your polarizing sign and the ruler of your seventh house of relationships it is even more intense for you. During this Plutonian chapter in your romantic life, you have gone through the creation and now the separation of a relationship that upheld more obligations and traditions rather than honored your truth or feelings. Pluto playing with the last degree of Capricorn this week as it makes its move into Aquarius will bring an ending to many relationships, connections and even a few situationships. Look for what is leaving and try to embody those lessons on focusing and caring for yourself so that you do not try to hang onto something you have already outgrown.

This phase of transitioning out of this relationship or romantic phase will be one that is not complete until November of 2024, once Pluto officially heads into Aquarius until 2043. But this is when it starts, and while you cannot stop something from happening that is meant to occur, resisting versus co-creating with the universe will make all the difference. At the same time, Mars shifting into your zodiac sign of Cancer can make you more assertive in terms of advocating for yourself, sticking up for your truth and genuinely not being a pushover any longer. Do not let anyone tell you who you are or what you deserve in this chapter of your life — you have earned the right to write your rules.

4. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

As Pluto transitions out of Capricorn and into Aquarius, you are wrapping up some major lessons around joy and how you see commitment. Capricorn is the ruler of your fifth house which involves themes such as joy, creativity, and marriage. Pluto, though, is the lord of the underworld, the planet of transformation, so in the fifth house, it works to create figuring out what you need from life to feel most fulfilled. You might have stretched yourself creatively and identified more of what you need from a romantic commitment rather than thinking you had to follow others' plan.

Now as this is wrapping up, you may also be feeling more energized in terms of embracing and following through on what you now know you want to create. At the same time, the New Moon in Aries is lighting up your eighth house, or the sector of your natal chart that rules intimacy, transformation, sex, finances, and the phoenix energy of being able to rise from the ashes. This is an area that will be under great focus for the next month until the second Aries New Moon at the end of April. Pay attention to what arises this month in terms of where you are being guided to have a new beginning, and do not be afraid to let go of something out of fear; you are too far from in. Just because you may have spent a long time making a mistake does not mean that you need to continue with it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.