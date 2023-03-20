Each Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For Tuesday, March 21, 2023

The love horoscope for today, Tuesday, March 21, 2023, promises each zodiac sign improved communication, sudden surprises in love and romance, and changes to unhealthy relationships. Read on to learn how today's astrology forecast impacts your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, March 21, 2023:

Aries

You have a strong sense of self-confidence, but occasionally, an old nagging sense of doubt can haunt you when you least expect it to. When that inner mind chatter tells you you're not good enough for someone to love, don't listen, Aries.

Today can be hard to get through due to unhealed heart wounds, but it's also a golden opportunity to be strong and confident tomorrow! Stay strong, and chin up!

Taurus

Avoid bringing up a past relationship in a conversation. While it may seem fitting to share an experience, it hurts you in the long run.

Instead, lean into the present moment and be who you are now. Your current relationships and friendships are what matters. Let the past go.

Gemini

When your friend hurts you because they are being honest and telling you something you don't want to hear about your love life, but need to know, don't dismiss it.

This is what friendship is all about, and how fortunate for you to have someone in your life willing to confront you when you need it the most. Best part? You get to return the favor one day.

Cancer

Admit you are busy. Duty calls. The kids need you, and there's no babysitter in sight. Your job has you working longer hours, and there's housework to be done. You want to go out and date, but tonight does not work.

The person you think could be 'the one' gets the ultimate pop quiz — are they understanding or not? And you get to see if they are able to handle the trials of your life in a supportive way.

Leo

It's not easy to admit your marriage is not working out. You made a vow before friends and God to love each other forever, but now you both are in a broken relationship and wondering what went wrong.

If you want to work on it a little longer, today is ideal for scheduling an appointment with a couples' counselor for you or the two of you. If you don't think you can go on this way any longer, today brings supportive energy to talking with an attorney to determine your next steps.

Virgo

Don't give up or give in to someone just because you're tired of saying no. You worked hard for the things you have earned in life. Breaking up means losing a friend, a relationship, and now you're wondering if you need to lose everything else too.

A person whittling you down by bullying you or making you feel afraid of your boundaries may be hard to confront one more time, but try to find it in your heart to stand firm on your first statement. Remember, "no" is a complete sentence.

Libra

You picked being with this person because you saw a future and loved what they did for your heart. Now, you're seeing the differences and wondering how two opposites attract one another.

It's a golden opportunity to grow and become a better person with your partner. You may not see eye-to-eye on everything, but it can be fun discovering the world through their eyes,

Scorpio

Love is work, and sometimes working together as a team can be fun, and other times it can be a chore. Today, you may not enjoy the 'work of love,' but the reward can be fulfilling.

Do what you can to problem solve. Plan a dinner night out for the sole purpose of talking through some of your conflicts. Also, plan a date night just to have fun.

Sagittarius

We pick the love we think we deserve, and one of the reasons you may find yourself choosing a pattern that fails to see all the beautiful things you are inside is that you're still holding on to a lie from the past. Someone who told you you were unloveable was given way more power than they deserved.

You deserve to be loved in all the ways you are, including adoring all your flaws and imperfections. It's what makes you the package deal!

Capricorn

You want to please your parents and impress them with the person you date, but that may not be possible. You have your wants and desires, and your unique individuality makes it important to fall in love with someone who completes you.

Today, when you hear that your partner isn't 'good enough' or that they wish your mate would act differently, take it with a grain of salt. In one ear; out the other.

Aquarius

Even after an apology is given, it's hard to forget something a person says once it has punctured your tender heart.

You are going to need some time to forget what you can forgive. You might not see the person you love in the same light as you had before right now. Your feelings are too raw. If you work on your emotions, with time, you may be able to move past the argument, and surrender the situation to the universe to fix the rest.

Pisces

Looking your best can cost money; going out on a few dates a week can be extra expensive.

The truth is you don't have to spend all your expendable income or go into debt to try ad impress someone you like. Be yourself. Your natural beauty and sweet personality is all the wealth you need.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.