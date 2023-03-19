The Love Horoscope For Monday, March 20, 2023 For Each Zodiac Sign

Spring is here, and with spring comes your love horoscopes for March 20, 2023, by zodiac sign. See what's in store for love and relationships during Mercury in Aries and Venus in Taurus.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, March 20, 2023:

Aries

The Sun is in your zodiac sign, giving you an entire month to celebrate all you are. The Sun magnifies your charm and attractive nature, so it's easy for you to make personal improvements and find the right people to grow with.

You feel confident today, and people take notice. If you're going to a social event, you expect something incredible to happen, especially in your love life.

Taurus

A quick online search makes it easy to find out about a person's past. But remember, you are only discovering things about a person's history, not their future. If you want to learn more about someone before making a judgment, be safe, but try not to change your first impression before getting to know them better.

Gemini

A double date is great, but it's best to avoid sharing a date night with a friend today. You want your partner to pay attention to you and to make your time together special. Rather than put stress on a friendship, consider flying solo in dating today.

Cancer

You never know who you might meet while at work today. You could be doing something completely random, and it leads you to meet the love of your life. When the timing is right, you know, and today you could be experiencing something you've never done before and realizing you were brought to this place for this very moment.

Leo

Some people go to church to meet a potential partner. If you are religious or spiritual, there are singles at churches that you may or may not have been to. Today is a great time to explore this area where you can engage in face-to-face relationships and get to know someone before deciding if you want to go on a date.

Virgo

Do you like flashy things or people? Today a particular individual stands out from the crowd. The fashion sense and style lure you in and have you taking notice. You may ask for their number or see if you can follow them on Instagram to stay in touch. You might even try sliding into the person's DMs to say hello and break the ice.

Libra

Love is in the air, but so is a partnership. Today, you may find yourself thinking about wedding bells and wondering whether or not you are ready to take the leap of faith and make a big commitment. You might not be ready yet, but shopping for engagement rings can be fun for you to do.

Scorpio

Today, it's the perfect time to take your appearance up a notch by changing your look. You can pick a new hairstyle in time for summer, check out the latest fashion to see what you like, and purchase a few items online for your next vacation.

Sagittarius

Love is in the air, Sagitarrius, and it comes with creativity. You find romance in the little things and don't need a boyfriend or girlfriend to make you feel weak in the knees. The beauty of life touches your heart, and you find value in exploring what's out there in art and music.

Capricorn

Your family life improves today due to some important changes that are taking place. The effect is immediate, and not only is it noticeable to others, but you see it too. There's more peace in your home and more happiness. Old arguments die down, and you have a clean slate.

Aquarius

You have something to say, and others take notice. Today, people are paying close attention to your communication style: your words, your body language and your overall presentation.

Putting your best foot forward is best to make a great first impression. Schedule a double date or go out with a friend to see who you might meet for love.

Pisces

Today, kick off your shoes and relax. It's time for you to enjoy some rest and a slower pace. Today was made for staying home and enjoying your favorite shows on streaming. Enjoy doing something simple at home. Play a round of Scrabble or hold hands while sitting on the couch watching a rom-com.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.