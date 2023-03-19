Free Tarot Card Reading For Your Zodiac Sign, March 20, 2023

Your free tarot card horoscope is here for March 20, 2023, by zodiac sign. Check out what's in store for the first day of Spring.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, March 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

You have a good head on your shoulders, Aries, but the world requires much more than common sense to get you through tough times. It's important to educate yourself each day with high-level topics and experiences. Amazing insight happens when you learn to see the world through a broad lens. Learn something new today so that you can remain sharp as a tack and savvy when you need to be.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

The first day of this year's Aries season is the beginning of firsts, and you're here to explore a new chapter of your life. The ticket to your success is to keep a tight reign over your impulsivity. You are anxious to start because you've waited so long for this moment, but you don't want to rush through things and miss out on the experience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Bet you didn't know you had a competitive bone in your body, but you do. Today, when someone seems to encroach upon what you feel belongs to you, a fire burns inside you, ready to assert yourself. You're not going to sit back and lose all you've built. You'll protect your territory and stand your ground.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

No one likes to feel like the covers have been pulled over their eyes, yet you are keenly aware someone has not been telling you the facts.

They may be hiding the truth out of fear of upsetting you or trying to avoid conflict, but that does not matter to you. You want the cold, hard truth. Without truth, there can be no trust, and without trust, there can be no relationship.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Do you stay where you are, or do you break up? Love is very complicated, and there are no easy answers. You have felt unhappy for a while, but leaving this relationship is inconvenient.

There's a lot to think about. And without knowing what to do, you may consider something foolish — like starting an affair. Rather than complicate your problems by getting someone else involved, handle your situation directly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

In your heart, you know you're fated for something amazing to happen. You have a positive mindset, but beyond your soul tells you that your life was meant for so much more.

You may not get everything you want today but forget about the losses. Whenever you lose what you thought you wanted, you'll be one step closer to the person, situation, job, or career meant for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Today the universe will test you to see how much you want your dream. When adversity comes and rises to put you to the test, it's not just to build your character but to help you really hone in on your 'Big Why.'

You will fall short each time without knowing clearly why you need to achieve your goal. For this reason, subject yourself to your trials so that you can understand yourself better.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The World

Some people experience luck (and others do not) because of positioning. The luckiest ones are open to doing what they must do when a good thing has happened to them. Today's Sun in Aries opens a 30-day window of opportunity to socialize and make the most out of networking.

The more you socialize, the more opportunities you will have. You never know the direction your life will turn for the better unless you're willing to try.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Justice

Why do bad things happen to good people? But first, consider why good things also happen to bad people. Life does not pay attention to who is worthy of goodness.

Everyone gets treated on the same level playing field regarding fate. Today, focus on what you can do to build your destiny. You hold the life you want in your hands.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Don't give in to peer pressure. People may try to get you to be more like them, but thinking the same way as everyone else is not for you. You are a unique individual with a mind of your own. You need to stand your ground and trust yourself.

Happiness starts when you begin listening to your inner voice. When you feel sad or disappointed, ask yourself if you are listening to your inner voice and living in your authentic truth.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

It's up to you whether or not you want to end a relationship. The longer you hold onto something that isn't working out for you, the more time it will take to find your soulmate.

You may not want to be lonely right now, but if you are with someone who doesn't hold your heart, don't you feel lonely already? Consider the truth and make a decision that matches your real feelings.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Something magical happens when you tune out the noise of life and focus on your inner world. There is a lot that the universe wants to tell you, but if you are so busy doing things that have no meaning, you miss out.

Try to schedule some meditation time to start clearing some of your schedules to be more connected with the universe throughout the day.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.